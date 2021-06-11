SINK and MULCH UNDERGROUND Will Be Performed at Arts House in July

A curious double-bill at Arts House starts with SINK, a percussive eruption; and then descends into a subterranean gardening club, Mulch Underground.

Arts House Artistic Director, Emily Sexton, says "SINK will refresh your senses with techno that skews binary frameworks, before Mulch Underground's interactive botanical installation welcomes you in for drinks, tunes and a play in the compost."

Underground music icon Simona Castricum combines her talents with the light and projection sorcery of Carla Zimbler to create SINK, a live sonic experience of uncommon depth.

SINK reinvents the stadium techno experience and strips it back to an intimate encounter. It is a music installation with loud percussive drumming, electronic music, sudden intense noises, flashing lights, smoke effects, haze and lasers.

As a queer percussive and visual explosion, SINK is a portal that destabilises the binary frameworks in an urban space and reveals the queer virtues of belonging and catharsis, highlighting that gender nonconforming perspectives are important contributors to our cultural and urban landscape.

Under a grand installation of hanging white ropes that reflect Zimbler's mood-altering projections, Castricum will command the space with a full drum set and a suite of percussion machines to create a fluid environment using tactics of garble and feedback.

Following the heady thrills of SINK, audiences will head downstairs to Mulch Underground, a multi-sensorial performance installation grown by Kelping: Lichen Kelp, Dylan Martorell, Jason Hood and Benjamin Hancock.

Mulch Underground is an enchanting bar and club embroiled in all things botanical. It's an interactive fitout complete with sounds of photo synthesizers, flower choirs and playable frozen compost sculptures while performers unfurl and push towards the surface.

Kelping are a collaborative extension of Lichen Kelp's performance chemistry practice. Their shows combine Lichen Kelp's electronic ikebana and interactive ice sculptures with Dylan Martorell's immersive soundscapes and seminal costumes, and dance and movement by Benjamin Hancock and Jason Hood.

Mulch Underground is a chilled-out space to cross-pollinate with a drink on the dance floor. Come dressed in florals, gardening clothes or just wear something plain dirty.

Season: 16 - 17 July 2021

Times: 7pm Fri - Sat

Duration: 30 mins SINK + 90 mins Mulch Underground

Venue: Arts House - North Melbourne Town Hall

Address: 521 Queensberry Street, North Melbourne

Tickets: $20 double bill + booking fee

Bookings: artshouse.com.au or (03) 9322 3720