May. 17, 2019  

Russell Howard Announces Extra Shows In Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne and Perth

After the global success of Netflix special Recalibrate, The Russell Howard Hour - which spawned over 127 million views worldwide on social media - and 2017 international record-breaking sell-out tour Round The World, RUSSELL HOWARD, one of the UK's most successful comedians, returns to Australia with his largest world stand-up tour to date, Respite.

Due to an overwhelming demand new shows have been added in Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne and Perth.

BRISBANE
QPAC
TUESDAY, 14 JULY 2020

SYDNEY
THE STAR
FRIDAY, 17 JULY 2020

MELBOURNE
PALAIS THEATRE
TUESDAY, 21 JULY 2020

PERTH
RIVERSIDE THEATRE
FRIDAY, 24 JULY 2020

Direct from a UK arena tour including two shows at London's Wembley Arena and runs in Europe, America and Canada, the Australian premiere of Respite will commence on Monday July 13, 2020 in Brisbane and will be followed by performances in Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth.

TICKETS ON SALE 1PM WEDNESDAY, MAY 22
Live Nation pre-sale begins at 12pm Monday, May 20 until 12pm Wednesday May 22

For complete tour and ticket information, visit: livenation.com.au



