Round Three of PERMISSION TO SHINE Opens with Katie Noonan as Guest Judge

Round three of Play It Forward's online singing competition features Jazz/Blues, Country and Original Composition (any style). Katie Noonan joins as judge of the Jazz/Blues section.

Over the past 20 years, five-time ARIA award-winning artist Katie Noonan has proven herself one of Australia's most hardworking, versatile and prolific artists. Named one of the greatest Australian singers of all time by the Herald Sun, Katie has produced 20 albums throughout her career, with seven times platinum record sales under her belt and 25 ARIA award nominations that span diverse genres.

Play It Forward's Artistic Director, Dr Jonathon Welch AM comments "We have all been so impressed and inspired by the calibre of singers who've entered our competition. We are thrilled to include an Original Composition section, and can't wait to hear new compositions written by our entrants.

It doesn't matter where you are in the world, make sure you get your entries in by Wednesday 30th September 11.59PM AEST. No extension is possible, you have to be in it, to win it!"

Play It Forward has been honoured to present Permission To Shine, which opened with Round One in June. All funds raised from Permission To Shine will go towards inclusive arts projects and programs.

Make sure you check the website for all details you need to enter, including how to record and how to upload your video. Go to playitforward.org.au/shine

