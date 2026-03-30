Rick Davies and Megan Wilding Will Lead GAME at Malthouse’s Beckett Theatre

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TV star Rick Davies (Offspring; RFDS) and comedic powerhouse Megan Wilding (Mystery Road; Gold Diggers) will go head-to-head in the world premiere of Wilding’s blistering new two-hander, Game. Set. Match. playing at Malthouse’s Beckett Theatre from 1-23 May.

Directed by Jessica Arthur (The Dictionary of Lost Words), this production channels the raw energy of runaway hits like Baby Reindeer and Fleabag to deliver a high-velocity tie-breaker with a wicked spin you won’t see coming.

Ray (Wilding) meets Joshua (Davies) following the funeral of his mother, a legendary figure in Australian tennis. Over the course of one boozy, humid night during the Australian Open, the pair engage in a verbal rally that would rival any Grand Slam final.

What starts as a classic will-they-won’t-they match of wits takes an unexpected turn as the night deepens and the scoreboard shifts. Secrets are unearthed, motives are questioned, and the audience is left to wonder: who is the player, and who is being played?

Megan Wilding said, "Game.Set.Match. has been a 9 year journey for me and finally premiering the show at Malthouse is the most excited I have been about this story. Getting to work with Rick Davies is such a delight. What can I say? He's a bloody legend! I can't wait to see how audiences respond. Hopefully they will laugh, cry, and are so stunned they can't speak after!”

Malthouse Theatre Executive Producer Vivia Hickman said, “From the second Meg’s script arrived, we had to program it. The piece covers a profound subject lightly and flirtatiously then evolves it into something deeper and darker, leading the audience into a world they’ve never seen. You will leave shaken and exhilarated.”

A proud Gamilaroi woman, Megan Wilding has rapidly become one of Australia’s most formidable multi-hyphenate artists. Since graduating from WAAPA, she has dominated stages at Sydney Theatre Company and Belvoir, earning acclaim for her "rare talent" (ArtsHub). With Game. Set. Match., Wilding cements her status as a vital original voice in Australian theatre, upping the ante after the success of her Patrick White Playwright’s Award-shortlisted debut, A Little Piece of Ash.

The creative team bringing this daring new work to life includes Isla Shaw (Set & Costume Designer), Amelia Lever-Davidson (Lighting Designer), Rainbow Chan (Composer & Sound Designer) and Keziah Warner (Dramaturg).

Game. Set. Match. runs at Malthouse’s Beckett Theatre from 1-23 May 2026.

PERFORMANCE DATES & TIMES

Previews: 7pm, Friday 1 May, Saturday 2 May, Monday 4 May, Tuesday 5 May

In Season: 7pm, Monday-Saturday; 1:30pm, Saturday

Time to Talk: 7pm, Tuesday 12 May

Photo Credit: Peter Tarasuik