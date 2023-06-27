Review: MIDNIGHT – THE CINDERELLA MUSICAL At The Comedy Theatre

Just in time for the school holidays, Midnight – The Cinderella Musical has arrived at Melbourne’s Comedy Theatre and is sure to enchant and delight the whole family. While you have undoubtedly already seen the story of Cinderella several times over, Midnight manages to find an original angle from which to portray this classic fairy tale. With an all-Australian creative team and cast, celebration emoji insert here, Midnight is refreshingly ‘down-to earth’ in its portrayal of Cinderella and her Prince.

Featuring a strong book and direction by Dean Murphy and Pip Mushin, Midnight has moments throughout the performance that will have you laughing out loud. This perhaps is the result of the musical coming into existence through Dean Murphy’s wish to transform Cinderella’s story for his at the time three-year old daughter, into a fairy-tale that would not only excite and entertain, but also empower. Midnight is certainly contextually tailored for a 21st Century family audience, so Murphy does seem to have achieved his wish.

Brianna Bishop as Ella

Given that most Broadway or West-End musicals go through several iterations before a final polished product is premièred, Midnight, overall does a satisfactory job of making all the Show’s ‘moving parts’ harmoniously congruent. Particularly impressive though was the ensemble’s vocal performance. Under the musical supervision of Anthony Barnhill, Midnight’s ensemble delivers sublime vocals.

A true highlight of Midnight is its music and lyrics by both John Foreman OAM and Anthony Costanzo. In fact, such was the infectious nature of Midnight’s melodies, I found myself humming the tunes in my office three days later. Particularly strong was ‘Why Can’t I?’ ‘Being The King’, and ‘I Will Find You’. Kate Miller-Heidke, platinum recording artist and Helpmann award winning composer, also created a hauntingly stunning act one ballad for Midnight, titled ‘Without You’.

We then come to Midnight’s cast, all of whom shined and sparkled brightly. Brianna Bishop as the musical’s protagonist, Ella, brings power and vocal excellence to her portrayal of the classic ‘Cinderella” character. Bishop brings a natural charm, endearing quirkiness, and overall strong presence to Ella. Thomas McGuane, recently seen as Hans in the national Australian tour of Frozen, once again, fits the role of The Prince like a glove, and has great onstage chemistry with Bishop.

Thomas McGuane as The Prince and Matt Lee as Andre

Midnight’s supporting cast is made up of a ‘Who’s Who’ of Australian Music Theatre royalty. Lucy Durack (Wicked, Shrek, The Wizard of Oz, Legally Blonde), as always, is endearingly charismatic and hilarious as the fairy-godmother who has just graduated from night school. Shane Jacobson (Kenny, Hairspray, Guys and Dolls) delivers a show stopping musical number as the King, and Verity Hunt-Ballard (Mary Poppins, Sweet Charity, A Little Night Music) as Madame Bellington is deliciously devious. Matt Lee (Frozen, Mary Poppins, So You Think You Can Dance Australia, Bootmen) as Andre, and as another ‘surprise’ character, brings buckets full of pizazz, energy, and wit.

Midnight – The Cinderella Musical is playing at the Comedy Theatre through to 18th July and is a night of Australian musical theatre that you will not want to miss!