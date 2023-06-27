Review: MIDNIGHT – THE CINDERELLA MUSICAL At The Comedy Theatre

With an all-Australian creative team and cast, Midnight is refreshingly ‘down-to earth’ in its portrayal of Cinderella and her Prince.

By: Jun. 27, 2023

POPULAR

Taylor Swift Sets International 'Eras Tour' Dates; Sabrina Carpenter Joins in Australia Photo 1 Taylor Swift Sets International 'Eras Tour' Dates
How to Get Taylor Swift Tickets in Australia Photo 2 How to Get Taylor Swift Tickets in Australia
Alan Chang Releases 'Natalie Explain,' Second Song From Debut Album 'CHECK PLEASE' Photo 3 Alan Chang Releases 'Natalie Explain,' Second Song From Debut Album 'CHECK PLEASE'
Patti Newton, Marcia Hines, Jay Laga'aia and More Join Cast of GREASE Musical Photo 4 Patti Newton, Marcia Hines, Jay Laga'aia and More Join Cast of GREASE Musical

Review: MIDNIGHT – THE CINDERELLA MUSICAL At The Comedy Theatre

Just in time for the school holidays, Midnight – The Cinderella Musical has arrived at Melbourne’s Comedy Theatre and is sure to enchant and delight the whole family. While you have undoubtedly already seen the story of Cinderella several times over, Midnight manages to find an original angle from which to portray this classic fairy tale. With an all-Australian creative team and cast, celebration emoji insert here, Midnight is refreshingly ‘down-to earth’ in its portrayal of Cinderella and her Prince.

Featuring a strong book and direction by Dean Murphy and Pip Mushin, Midnight has moments throughout the performance that will have you laughing out loud. This perhaps is the result of the musical coming into existence through Dean Murphy’s wish to transform Cinderella’s story for his at the time three-year old daughter, into a fairy-tale that would not only excite and entertain, but also empower. Midnight is certainly contextually tailored for a 21st Century family audience, so Murphy does seem to have achieved his wish.

Review: MIDNIGHT – THE CINDERELLA MUSICAL At The Comedy Theatre
Brianna Bishop as Ella

Given that most Broadway or West-End musicals go through several iterations before a final polished product is premièred, Midnight, overall does a satisfactory job of making all the Show’s ‘moving parts’ harmoniously congruent. Particularly impressive though was the ensemble’s vocal performance. Under the musical supervision of Anthony Barnhill, Midnight’s ensemble delivers sublime vocals.

A true highlight of Midnight is its music and lyrics by both John Foreman OAM and Anthony Costanzo. In fact, such was the infectious nature of Midnight’s melodies, I found myself humming the tunes in my office three days later. Particularly strong was ‘Why Can’t I?’ ‘Being The King’, and ‘I Will Find You’. Kate Miller-Heidke, platinum recording artist and Helpmann award winning composer, also created a hauntingly stunning act one ballad for Midnight, titled ‘Without You’.

We then come to Midnight’s cast, all of whom shined and sparkled brightly. Brianna Bishop as the musical’s protagonist, Ella, brings power and vocal excellence to her portrayal of the classic ‘Cinderella” character. Bishop brings a natural charm, endearing quirkiness, and overall strong presence to Ella. Thomas McGuane, recently seen as Hans in the national Australian tour of Frozen, once again, fits the role of The Prince like a glove, and has great onstage chemistry with Bishop.

Review: MIDNIGHT – THE CINDERELLA MUSICAL At The Comedy Theatre
Thomas McGuane as The Prince and Matt Lee as Andre

Midnight’s supporting cast is made up of a ‘Who’s Who’ of Australian Music Theatre royalty. Lucy Durack (Wicked, Shrek, The Wizard of Oz, Legally Blonde), as always, is endearingly charismatic and hilarious as the fairy-godmother who has just graduated from night school. Shane Jacobson (Kenny, Hairspray, Guys and Dolls) delivers a show stopping musical number as the King, and Verity Hunt-Ballard (Mary Poppins, Sweet Charity, A Little Night Music) as Madame Bellington is deliciously devious. Matt Lee (Frozen, Mary Poppins, So You Think You Can Dance Australia, Bootmen) as Andre, and as another ‘surprise’ character, brings buckets full of pizazz, energy, and wit.

Midnight – The Cinderella Musical is playing at the Comedy Theatre through to 18th July and is a night of Australian musical theatre that you will not want to miss!

Review: MIDNIGHT – THE CINDERELLA MUSICAL At The Comedy Theatre
Verity Hunt-Ballard as Madame Bellington



RELATED STORIES - Australia - Melbourne

1
The National Theatre Melbourne Welcomes New Chair Photo
The National Theatre Melbourne Welcomes New Chair

The National Melbourne’s Chair, Susan Thacore, has announced that she will retire from the Board after 12 years of service to the company. Long-serving Board member and EY Director Govind Pillai was elected unanimously to the role and will take over as Chair from 1 July 2023.

2
How to Get Taylor Swift Tickets in Australia Photo
How to Get Taylor Swift Tickets in Australia

Demand for Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour is expected to be unprecedented and presale allocations are expected to sell out. ​The Australian dates of Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour, presented by Crown and Frontier Touring, will kick off on 16 February 2024 in Melbourne and 23 February 2024 in Sydney with special guest artist, Sabrina Carpenter. 

3
GARAGE GIRLS Comes to La Mama in July Photo
GARAGE GIRLS Comes to La Mama in July

Three Birds Theatre and The Shift Theatre introduce you to Australia’s first all-girl mechanics in their production of Garage Girls. The audience is invited to step back in time one hundred years ago to the roaring 20s and visit 88 Cotham Road, Kew in Melbourne’s, eastern suburbs.

4
CHICAGO Returns to Australia in January 2024 Photo
CHICAGO Returns to Australia in January 2024

Murder, greed, corruption, exploitation, adultery, treachery … and All That Jazz … so begins the international multi-award-winning musical, CHICAGO. 'The sharpest, slickest show on the block' (The Times, UK) is returning to Australia this year featuring a star-studded cast, with tickets on sale from 14 August. 

From This Author - Josh Stent

Josh has had a passion and love for the Arts ever since seeing his first musical The Secret Garden at age 5. Originally from New Zealand, Josh graduated from The McDonald College of Performing Arts in... (read more about this author)

Review: & JULIET at The Regent TheatreReview: & JULIET at The Regent Theatre
Review: ROMEO & JULIET at The Australian Shakespeare CompanyReview: ROMEO & JULIET at The Australian Shakespeare Company
Review: TICK, TICK…BOOM! at Comedy TheatreReview: TICK, TICK…BOOM! at Comedy Theatre
Review: JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT at Regent TheatreReview: JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT at Regent Theatre

Videos

Video: Go Inside Opening Night of ROCK & ROLL MAN Video Video: Go Inside Opening Night of ROCK & ROLL MAN
Get A First Look At Goodman's THE WHO'S TOMMY Video
Get A First Look At Goodman's THE WHO'S TOMMY
Millicent Simmonds Opens Up About Her Spooktacular Broadway Debut Video
Millicent Simmonds Opens Up About Her Spooktacular Broadway Debut
Photos & First Look at TICK, TICK...BOOM! at BCP Video
Photos & First Look at TICK, TICK...BOOM! at BCP
View all Videos

Australia - Melbourne SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Bleached
The Bowery Theatre (7/14-7/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Animal Farm by Bloomshed Presented by Darebin Arts Speakeasy
Northcote Town Hall Arts Centre (12/07-7/23)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# WinterWild 2023
WinterWild (8/25-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Bleached
Bluestone Church Arts Space (6/22-7/01)CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Burn the Floor
The Palms at Crown (7/21-7/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Becoming Eliza
Comedy Theatre (8/26-8/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Aretha - A Love Letter to the Queen of Soul
Hamer Hall (7/02-7/02)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Real Fictions
Arrow on Swanston (7/07-8/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Romeo and Juliet
Arts Centre Melbourne (7/13-7/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Playhouse Pantomimes Presents Alice in Wonderland
Doncaster Playhouse (6/27-9/07)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You