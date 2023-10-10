Review: MAMMA MIA! THE MUSICAL at The Princess Theatre

Treat yourself to a night of fun, dancing, and sheer joy. 4 STARS!

By: Oct. 10, 2023

POPULAR

Sarah Brightman to Star in SUNSET BOULEVARD in Australia in 2024 Photo 1 Sarah Brightman to Star in SUNSET BOULEVARD in Australia in 2024
Shop THE WIZ Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Shop THE WIZ Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
Listen to Sarah Brightman Sing from SUNSET BOULEVARD Photo 3 Listen to Sarah Brightman Sing from SUNSET BOULEVARD
GROUNDHOG DAY THE MUSICAL to Make Australian Premiere in Exclusive Melbourne Season Photo 4 GROUNDHOG DAY THE MUSICAL to Make Australian Premiere in Exclusive Melbourne Season

Review: MAMMA MIA! THE MUSICAL at The Princess Theatre
Mamma Mia! The Musical returns to Melbourne, which marks the final stop of the show’s 2023 Australian tour. With 22 ABBA hits and a refreshing restaging of the original production, this version of Mamma Mia! mesmerises, invokes mirth, and will have you leaving Melbourne's magical Princess Theatre with an ABBA melody front of mind and with an overall sense of merriment. Really and truly… if you, a friend, the hubby, or a work colleague even remotely like an ABBA song… and let’s face it who doesn’t… treat yourself to a night of fun, dancing, and sheer joy. 4 STARS!
Review: MAMMA MIA! THE MUSICAL at The Princess Theatre
Drew Livingston, Sarah Krndija, Tim Wright, Martin Crewes
Photo by David Hooley

Having been seen by over 65 million people worldwide, it cannot be denied that Mamma Mia! The Musical is a box office musical success. Originally premiering on the West End in 1999, and then Broadway in 2001, Mamma Mia!  was nominated for four Olivier Awards and five Tony Awards. Probably however like myself, and most other millennials, most people’s introduction to Mamma Mia! was likely the 2008 film adaptation. While featuring an impressive line-up of actors, I must say that I was left disappointed by the film adaptation. As a result, I had been putting off seeing the stage show for the last 15 years. However, to my delight, not only did I enjoy how deliciously decadent, ‘camp’, and vivacious Mamma Mia! is onstage, I was also pleasantly surprised at how much of an emotional punch it packs.

Catherine Johnson’s story of a ‘bride to be’ in search of her father is still moving, despite elements of the Mamma Mia! story being perhaps cliché. The Show’s book does an adequate job of fitting a story around Benny Andersson & Björn Ulvaeus music and lyrics, but does have some rather abrupt transitions between scene to song. Despite this, the current restaging of the well-received 2017 Australian production, which features an Australian creative team lead by Helpmann Award winning Director Gary Young, does do wonders in making Mamma Mia! more relevant for a contemporary Australian audience.

Review: MAMMA MIA! THE MUSICAL at The Princess Theatre
Sarah Krndija
Photo by David Hooley

What really makes this production pop is its cast. Helpmann award winning Elise McCann as ‘mother of the bride’, Donna, and Sarah Krndija as ‘bride to be’ Sophie, both do a fantastic job in bring authenticity and depth to the Mamma Mia! story. Given that the entire audience likely already knows verbatim these characters' songs, anchoring the delivery of such well known pop hits into reality is by no means an easy feat. However both McCann and Krndija succeed in this endeavour. In particular McCann’s renditions of "One of Us" and "The Winner Takes It All" were impressive.

Review: MAMMA MIA! THE MUSICAL at The Princess Theatre
 Elise McCann
Photo by David Hooley

The supporting cast in this production are superb and are a true highlight of the evening. Bianca Bruce as Rosie and Deone Zanotto as Tanya both shine brightly and are hilarious in "Take a Chance on Me" and "Does Your Mother Know". Sophie’s potential fathers, Sam Carmichael, Harry Bright and Bill Austin are also played well, with a mixture of strong vocals, wonderful comic timing and genuine heat-felt tenderness by Martin Crewes, Drew Livingston and Tim Wright. The ensemble cast also provide terrific vocals and overall euphoric energy, which really elevate Mamma Mia!.

Mamma Mia! The Musical is playing for a strictly limited season at the Princess Theatre, which finishes in December.

Review: MAMMA MIA! THE MUSICAL at The Princess Theatre
Deone Zanotto, Elise McCann, Bianca Bruce and Ensemble
Photo by David Hooley



RELATED STORIES - Australia - Melbourne

1
Michael Boyd Returns to The Palms at Crown With CIRCUS OF ILLUSION in January Photo
Michael Boyd Returns to The Palms at Crown With CIRCUS OF ILLUSION in January

Acclaimed illusionist and Australia’s Got Talent finalist Michael Boyd is returning to The Palms at Crown, Melbourne for four shows only on Friday 5 & Saturday 6 January. Learn more about the upcoming performances here!

2
ELVIS: A MUSICAL REVOLUTION Announces Sydney Return and Announces National Tour Photo
ELVIS: A MUSICAL REVOLUTION Announces Sydney Return and Announces National Tour

Elvis: A Musical Revolution returns to Sydney's State Theatre and announces a national tour due to overwhelming demand.

3
Melbourne Symphony Orchestra to Present HOPELESSLY DEVOTED Tribute to Olivia Newton-John N Photo
Melbourne Symphony Orchestra to Present HOPELESSLY DEVOTED Tribute to Olivia Newton-John Next Year

In March, some of Australia’s brightest musical talents together with the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra, will celebrate the life and legacy of Olivia Newton-John. Get event and ticket information here!

4
WICKED Comes to Melbourne in March 2024 Photo
WICKED Comes to Melbourne in March 2024

WICKED will fly into the Regent Theatre, Melbourne in March 2024. Learn more about the musical and find out how to join the waitlist for tickets here!

From This Author - Josh Stent

Josh has had a passion and love for the Arts ever since seeing his first musical The Secret Garden at age 5. Originally from New Zealand, Josh graduated from The McDonald College of Performing Arts in... Josh Stent">(read more about this author)

Review: WALANBAA YULU-GI: BURN THE FLOOR at The Palms At CrownReview: WALANBAA YULU-GI: BURN THE FLOOR at The Palms At Crown
Review: IDOMENEO At Palais TheatreReview: IDOMENEO At Palais Theatre
Review: MIDNIGHT – THE CINDERELLA MUSICAL At The Comedy TheatreReview: MIDNIGHT – THE CINDERELLA MUSICAL At The Comedy Theatre
Review: & JULIET at The Regent TheatreReview: & JULIET at The Regent Theatre

Videos

Go Inside Opening Night of THE REFUGE PLAYS Video
Go Inside Opening Night of THE REFUGE PLAYS
Ben Serves Spooky with Choreo from SWEENEY TODD Video
Ben Serves Spooky with Choreo from SWEENEY TODD
Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two Trailer Video
Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two Trailer
View all Videos

Australia - Melbourne SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Elvis: A Musical Revolution
Athenaeum Theatre (10/03-12/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Yalinguth LIVE by the Birrarung - Melbourne Fringe Festival
Birrarung Marr (10/21-10/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mr Three by Formosa Circus Art at NICA
National Institute of Circus Arts (NICA) (10/11-10/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# L2R Dance – Block Party
Footscray Arts (10/28-10/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Wedding
Cracked Actors Theatre (CAT) (10/18-10/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Dumtectives in Cirque Noir by Dummies Corp at NICA
National Institute of Circus Arts (NICA) (10/18-10/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sprouting Wings
Cracked Actors Theatre (CAT) (10/04-10/15)CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Apricity by Casus Creations at NICA
National Institute of Circus Arts (NICA) (10/11-10/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# RENT
State Theatre, Arts Centre Melbourne (2/17-2/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Andrey Gugnin Recital
Piano+ (11/01-11/01)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You