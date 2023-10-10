Review: MAMMA MIA! THE MUSICAL at The Princess Theatre

Treat yourself to a night of fun, dancing, and sheer joy. 4 STARS!
Having been seen by over 65 million people worldwide, it cannot be denied that Mamma Mia! The Musical is a box office musical success. Originally premiering on the West End in 1999, and then Broadway in 2001, Mamma Mia! was nominated for four Olivier Awards and five Tony Awards. Probably however like myself, and most other millennials, most people’s introduction to Mamma Mia! was likely the 2008 film adaptation. While featuring an impressive line-up of actors, I must say that I was left disappointed by the film adaptation. As a result, I had been putting off seeing the stage show for the last 15 years. However, to my delight, not only did I enjoy how deliciously decadent, ‘camp’, and vivacious Mamma Mia! is onstage, I was also pleasantly surprised at how much of an emotional punch it packs.
Catherine Johnson’s story of a ‘bride to be’ in search of her father is still moving, despite elements of the Mamma Mia! story being perhaps cliché. The Show’s book does an adequate job of fitting a story around Benny Andersson & Björn Ulvaeus music and lyrics, but does have some rather abrupt transitions between scene to song. Despite this, the current restaging of the well-received 2017 Australian production, which features an Australian creative team lead by Helpmann Award winning Director Gary Young, does do wonders in making Mamma Mia! more relevant for a contemporary Australian audience.
What really makes this production pop is its cast. Helpmann award winning Elise McCann as ‘mother of the bride’, Donna, and Sarah Krndija as ‘bride to be’ Sophie, both do a fantastic job in bring authenticity and depth to the Mamma Mia! story. Given that the entire audience likely already knows verbatim these characters' songs, anchoring the delivery of such well known pop hits into reality is by no means an easy feat. However both McCann and Krndija succeed in this endeavour. In particular McCann’s renditions of "One of Us" and "The Winner Takes It All" were impressive.
The supporting cast in this production are superb and are a true highlight of the evening. Bianca Bruce as Rosie and Deone Zanotto as Tanya both shine brightly and are hilarious in "Take a Chance on Me" and "Does Your Mother Know". Sophie’s potential fathers, Sam Carmichael, Harry Bright and Bill Austin are also played well, with a mixture of strong vocals, wonderful comic timing and genuine heat-felt tenderness by Martin Crewes, Drew Livingston and Tim Wright. The ensemble cast also provide terrific vocals and overall euphoric energy, which really elevate Mamma Mia!.
Mamma Mia! The Musical is playing for a strictly limited season at the Princess Theatre, which finishes in December.
