Red Stitch Presents The Australian Premiere Of ESCAPED ALONE

In a sun-drenched suburban backyard, three older women: Vi, Sally and Lena are joined by Mrs Jarrett, a passing neighbor, as they meet and reflect on their lives. Together they discuss everything from the everyday to the absurd, the sublime and the ridiculous, constructing, over the course of a number of summer afternoons, what appears to be the ordinary labyrinth of a middle-class female life. However, what unravels is a profound and confronting expression of our deepest human fears, as the quiet but surprising newcomer, Mrs Jarrett, reveals that she is privy to something far more catastrophic than we could have imagined.

A multiple Obie Award winner, Caryl Churchill has written over 40 plays, including Love and Information, Top Girls, and Cloud 9 and is known for her theatrically poetic meditations. Mixing domestic comedy with dystopian horror, Escaped Alone was written at the age of 77 and stands out as one her funniest plays to date.

"The play's combination of theatrical technique and untrammeled imagination, and of the personal and the universal, make you understand why Ms. Churchill is regarded by many (rightly, I think) as the most dazzlingly inventive living dramatist in the English language." - The New York Times

Churchill's surreal evocation of the mundane teetering on the edge of the apocalypse will be directed by Jenny Kemp (Splendour) and will feature Ensemble member Caroline Lee (Dance Nation,Colder, Suddenly Last Summer) alongside guest actors Julie Forsyth (The House of Bernardo Alba MTC, The Real and Imagined History of the Elephant Man Malthouse Theatre), Marta Kaczmarek (The Honey Bees, Uncle Vanya) and Margaret Mills(Blue Heelers, Angels in America).

Venue: Red Stitch Theatre, Rear 2 Chapel Street, St Kilda

Previews: Tuesday 28 - Friday 31 May

Opening Night: Saturday 1 June

Season: Sunday 2 June - Sunday 30 June *Q&A Session post show on Thursday June

Times: Thursday - Saturday 8.00pm, Wednesday & Sunday 6.30pm

Tickets: $15.00 - $55.00

Bookings: (03) 9533 8083 or www.redstitch.net





