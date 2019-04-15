ROOM ON THE BROOM Flies In To Melbourne

ROOM ON THE BROOM live on stage returns to Melbourne's Athenaeum Theatre on 17-18 April.



Based on the much-loved picture book by Julia Donaldson & Axel Scheffler and brought to you by the award-winning team behind The Gruffalo, The Gruffalo's Child and The 13, 26, 52, 78 & 91-Storey Treehouses, the characters of Room on the Broom fly in to Melbourne these Easter school holidays following sold-out seasons across the country during 2016 and 2017.



The witch and her cat are flying happily on their broomstick - until a stormy wind blows away the witch's hat, bow and wand. A helpful dog, bird and frog find the witch's lost things, and they all hop on the broom for a ride. But this broomstick's not meant for five and - CRACK - the broom snaps in two!



When a hungry dragon appears, who will save the poor witch? And will there ever be room on the broom for everyone?



Room on the Broom brings together physical theatre, music and beautiful puppetry to this much loved story about friendship, sharing and working together to the stage for children aged 3-8... and their adults!

Room on the Broom - Live on Stage

Venue: Athenaeum Theatre - 188 Collins Street, Melbourne

Dates: Wednesday 17 - Thursday 18 April

Tickets: All tickets - $36 - $40

Bookings: Ticketek, 03 9650 1500 or www.athenaeumtheatre.com.au

Duration: 55 mins





