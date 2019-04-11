QUEEN + ADAM LAMBERT Â– Due To Huge Demand New Melbourne Show Announced!

Due to huge demand in the Queen + Adam Lambert Rhapsody Tour pre-sale period, Paul Dainty, President and CEO of TEG DAIINTY has announced a new show at Melbourne's AAMI Park on Thursday 20 February.



Tickets to this new show, and all others, go on sale from www.ticketek.com.au on Monday 15 April with staggered on sale times from 10.30am AEST. Check details on all pre-sale information and the general public on sale at www.tegdainty.com.

Adam Lambert and Queen Australian Tour Dates

The epic 7 date Rhapsody Tour is set to run from February 13 to February 29, 2020 with an all-new stadium concert experience, the tour dates are:



Thursday 13 February - Brisbane - Suncorp Stadium

Saturday 15 February - Sydney - ANZ Stadium

Wednesday 19 February - Melbourne - AAMI Park

Thursday 20 February - AAMI Park

Sunday 23 February - Perth - Optus Stadium

Wednesday 26 February - Adelaide - Adelaide Oval

Saturday 29 February - Gold Coast - Metricon Stadium

Paul Dainty, President and CEO of TEG-DAINTY said: "With the enormous success of the highest grossing music biopic of all time - Bohemian Rhapsody - Queen's popularity in Australia is as huge as it gets, I am not surprised we have announced an extra show ahead of the general public on sale next Monday. I can't wait to bring Queen + Adam Lambert back to Australia with this brand new stadium production and watch them bring their iconic songs to life."



Tickets for the RHAPSODY tour go on sale on Monday 15 April with staggered on sale times from 10.30am AEST. Check www.queenonline.com and www.tegdainty.com for more tour information.





