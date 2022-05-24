Photos: First Look at Re-Imagined HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD in Melbourne

The new reimagined production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child opened last Thursday at Melbourne's Princess Theatre. Check out all new photos below!



Originally a two-part epic event, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is now reimagined as a fast-paced, one-part play, so audiences can now experience the full spectacular in one sitting and with just one ticket in hand.



Melbourne's Princess Theatre is the home of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child in Australia, having undergone a $6 million renovation in 2018 to house the extensive technical wizardry seen on stage.



Last month, the show broke the record for most tickets sold of any stage play in Australia, selling over one million tickets. An estimated 326,500 people saw the show in its first year, topping any previous record set by a stage play in the history of Australian theatre, with over half of these attendees made up of first-time theatregoers.



Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is the eighth story in the Harry Potter canon and the first Harry Potter story to be presented on stage. The play holds a record 60 major honours, with nine Laurence Olivier Awards including Best New Play and six Tony Awards® including Best New Play and has been seen by millions of people worldwide.



Based on an original new story by J.K. Rowling, Jack Thorne and John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is a play by Jack Thorne, directed by John Tiffany.



Harry Potter and the Cursed Child features movement by Steven Hoggett, set by Christine Jones, costumes by Katrina Lindsay, music & arrangements by Imogen Heap, lighting by Neil Austin, sound by Gareth Fry, illusions & magic by Jamie Harrison and music supervision & arrangements by Martin Lowe. International Casting Consultant is Jim Carnahan (CSA) and Australian casting by Janine Snape (CGA). Executive Producer of the Australian production is Michael Cassel.



Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is produced by Sonia Friedman Productions, Colin Callender and Harry Potter Theatrical Productions.



Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is supported by the Victorian Government's annual Major Events Fund, through Visit Victoria.