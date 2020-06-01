Permission To Shine Opens With Big Prizes And Announces First Judges!

Play It Forward, together with Dr Jonathon Welch AM, has announced that round one of Permission to Shine is open. This online singing competition with a difference starts with three sections - Music Theatre, Rock and RnB and has prize money totalling AUS$10,500. Entries for round one close on June 30th.

They have also announced the first two Judges for Music Theatre are the incomparable Trevor Ashley and BEV KENNEDY! Judges for Rock and RnB will be announced shortly.

Jonathon explains "It doesn't matter where you are in the world or what type of music you like to sing, pop or folk, blues, hip hop, rap or classical - there will be something here for everyone of all ages to get involved in! We have announced the first three sections to open. Further sections will follow throughout the year, stay tuned!"

You can visit playitforward.org.au/shine for all details and to enter! All funds raised will go towards Play It Forward's inclusive arts projects and programs.

