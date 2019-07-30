Penny Miles Appointed As Circus Oz Executive Director

Circus Oz announces that Penny Miles is appointed as Circus Oz Executive Director.

Circus Oz Chair, Nick Yates, explained that Miles has excellent arts industry experience, leadership qualities and circus sector knowledge, "The Board and I look forward to working with Penny to take Circus Oz to new heights in Australia and internationally, ensuring that we continue to delight audiences in one of the most accessible art forms."

"As part of our comprehensive search and recruitment process, the Board were very pleased with not only the level of interest in this new position, but also the quality of the applicants - which made our decision very tough. We are delighted that Penny has accepted the role," said Mr Yates.

Miles is thrilled to be appointed as Circus Oz Executive Director, "It's an honour to join an iconic Australian cultural company that has delighted audiences for over 40 years. I'm looking forward to working with the team to dream, deliver and shape the next chapter."

"My genuine passion for the spirit of circus started from my time touring with the Flying Fruit Fly Circus and more recently producing with Circa. Circus is led by a foundation of trust and collaboration and built on challenging and calculated risk-taking - it matches my style and approach. I cannot wait to get amongst it," explained Miles.

Currently Create NSW Senior Manager Arts Investment, Miles will bring over 20 years experience to Circus Oz that spans government, executive producing, social justice program design and touring management with a focus on innovation, strategy, policy, funding and change leadership.

During her time leading national market development at the Australia Council for the Arts, Miles was responsible for modernising touring funding and introducing the Audience Experience program.

As General Manager of Arts on Tour, Miles worked with major producers and small independent artists to develop strategies and expand their national touring footprint.

Acknowledging her commitment to touring, in 2013 Miles received the Performing Arts Connections Australia Touring Legend award.

Miles will commence at Circus Oz in September 2019.

Since March 2019, Circus Oz General Manager, Tahlia Azaria, and Circus Oz Director of National Programming, Matt Hughes, have acted as Circus Oz Co-CEO.

"The Board and I would like to thank Tahlia and Matt for their strong leadership, commitment and guidance to the company over the past six months," said Mr Yates.





