Paul Williams Brings New Show MAMIYA 7 to Melbourne Comedy Festival

Kiwi comedian and star of New Zealand's critically acclaimed Taskmaster show, Paul Williams, has announced his return to the Melbourne International Comedy Festival this year with his show, Mamiya 7.

Paul says, “I'm coming back to Melbourne for the third time despite never having sold a ticket. I bought a second-hand film camera last year, and it turned out the previous owner had left a used-up roll of film in it. This show is about that. Despite what people are saying, it's going to be a good show, and I haven't committed wire fraud. I don't even know what that is.”

The multi-talented Paul Williams has been making waves across Kiwi television screens with his role of assistant (as well as one of the three writers of the tasks and script) in the popular comedy panel game show Taskmaster NZ. He was reviewed as the programme's 'most valuable player', receiving praise for his specific style of wry humour. He's also widely known as a stand-up comedian, scriptwriter and talented musician, having performed multiple times at both Melbourne International Comedy Festival and Edinburgh Fringe Festival, gaining traction with his uniquely inventive approach to musical comedy. At the 2017 Melbourne International Comedy Festival he was nominated for Best Newcomer.

As a musician, in 2018 Paul released his full-length album Surf Music (featuring Nish Kumar on guitar and Rose Matafeo in a music video). New Zealand singer Lorde stated he was her favourite performer during a radio interview! Paul has previously released the EPs Songs about Girls (2014) and Jungle River Adventure (2015).