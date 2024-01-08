PERPETUAL STEW Brings Bite-Sized Absurity And Laughs To Midsumma Festival

Come join us for Perpetual Stew: bite-sized stories that mince absurdity, drama, and comedy to create a string of scenes all set around the dining table.

By: Jan. 08, 2024

Premiering at Midsumma Festival from February 6th - 10th, Perpetual Stew is breaking out the good plates and getting ready to spill some wine to explore the rich aromas and bubbling surface of sharing supper with your nearest and dearest.

Come join us for Perpetual Stew: bite-sized stories that mince absurdity, drama, and comedy to create a string of scenes all set around the dining table. A plate of food growing cold, a jealous glance stolen from across the room, a secret on the precipice of being exposed, a clenched napkin under the table. Why does dinner often come with an unintentional amuse-bouche of thinly veiled tension? Perpetual Stew is a new work comprising of short scenes that traverse different forms, style, and meals. This is indie theatre at its yummiest; fast, messy, and snort-your drink-through-your-nose funny. Is it the right show to bring a date to? A new friend? Your family? Yes. With fast-paced story telling and a revolving door of dinner guests, there's an ingredient for everyone in this theatrical stew. From well meticulously thought out three-course-dinners to announce big news, to anxious roasts to impress your disapproving mother, or even just a hunk of cheese gone past it best before date. This production takes the dinner scene, deconstructs, tenderises, sous vides, parboils, and conceptually plates it up. Come! Take a seat! And, oh, you do know which spoon to use right?

Perpetual Stew is a collaboration between three Naarm based creatives: Milly Walker, Charlie Lawrence, and Victoria Barlow. Their previous work has focused on the surreal, intimate, and vulnerable.

Starring

Courtney Crisfield

Sam Eade

Conagh Punch

Event page: https://fb.me/e/4dEPObF3e

Ticket Link: Click Here

Show Dates:

  • Tuesday February 6th - PREVIEW: 6:00pm - 7:00pm
  • Wednesday ﻿February 7th - OPENING NIGHT : 6:00pm - 7:00pm
  • ﻿Thursday February 8th: 6:00pm - 7:00pm
  • ﻿Friday February 9th: 6:00pm - 7:00pm
  • ﻿Saturday February 10th - CLOSING NIGHT: 6:00pm - 7:00pm

Venue:

The Motley Bauhaus Black Box, 118 Elgin St, Carlton




