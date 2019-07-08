Original Members Of Legendary Australian Supergroup Join Mirusia To Celebrate One Of Pops Great Musical Legacies

In this scintillating collaboration, star soprano Mirusia (André Rieu and the Johann Strauss Orchestra) shares the bill with the Original Seekers - the three founding members of The Seekers; Athol Guy, Keith Potger and Bruce Woodley, joined by long-time Seekers producer and guitarist/singer extraordinaire, Michael Cristiano.

This concert features music from the 2019 #1 ARIA albums, the Original Seekers - Back to Our Roots and Mirusia - A Salute to The Seekers.

The Seekers story has been well documented but not many people know that the genesis of the group stretches back to the 1950s and that The Seekers were originally an all-male group. Back to Our Roots re-visit songs they'd sung in these formative years all with those unmistakable harmonies that would eventually lead them to worldwide success and a place in music history with Judith Durham.

Athol Guy (The Seekers) says:

"Back to our Roots provides the missing link to The Seekers' recordings and musical genesis."

In 2011, Mirusia toured alongside The Seekers together with André Rieu, and mesmerised crowds at 18 sold out concerts across Australia and New Zealand. Here, the seed was planted for her sensational new album, A Salute to the Seekers.

Mirusia says:

"It was an incredible experience for me to learn from them first hand and to sing together with them on stage. The album is a salute to the four people who inspired me and gave me encouragement to continue my dream of being a singer."

In this concert with historic video the story of The Seekers comes full circle. Audiences will be treated to all of The Seekers' global chart-topping hits, including; I'll Never Find Another You, A World Of Our Own, The Carnival Is Over and Georgy Girl, alongside musical gems such as, Midnight Special, End of the Line and Louisiana Man - timeless pop classics that revisit the roots of the original 'all-boy' band.

Truly a rare moment in Australian music history, Mirusia & the Original Seekers is an unforgettable concert by two of Australia's greatest musical exports, performing some of the most beloved songs in existence today.

TOUR DETAILS

BRISBANE

Sunday 13 October, 3pm

Concert Hall, QPAC

BOOK

QPAC.COM.AU | 136 246

TICKETS $79.90 - $119.90

VENUE BOOKING LINK

https://www.qpac.com.au/event/mirusia_original_seekers_19

SYDNEY

Sunday 20 October, 3pm

City Recital Hall

BOOK

TICKETMASTER.COM.AU | 1300 723 038

TICKETS $79.90 - $119.90

VENUE BOOKING LINK

https://www.cityrecitalhall.com/whats-on/events/mirusia-and-the-original-seekers/

MELBOURNE

Saturday 2 November, 1:30pm & 7:30pm

Melbourne Recital Centre

BOOK

TICKETMASTER.COM.AU | 1300 723 038

TICKETS $79.90 - $119.90

VENUE BOOKING LINK

https://www.melbournerecital.com.au/events/2019/mirusia-and-the-original-seekers/





