Opera Australia Launches Free On Demand Streaming Service, Featuring Archival Performances, Conversations, and More!

Opera Australia is launching a new online streaming service, OA | TV: Opera Australia on Demand, according to Opera Wire.

The free service will feature content from the company's catalog, including many performances by Joan Sutherland. Also included will be a series of interviews called "In Conversation with Lyndon Terracini" as well as behind the scenes footage, and performances from the Handa Opera on Sydney Harbor.

The platform launches the 1988 production of Franz Lehar's The Merry Widow, which features Sutherland as Hannah Glawari. The production was performed at the Sydney Opera House, directed by Lofti Mansouri and conducted by Richard Bonynge.

The first installment of the "In Conversation with Lyndon Terracini" series with OA's Concert Master Jun Yi Ma will also be released.

Each week, new performances and conversations will be added.

Learn more at https://opera.org.au/.





