One Act Play Festival Comes To Melbourne!

The Butterfly Club has a long history of unearthing and supporting emerging theatre productions from Melbourne's rich and varied independent theatre sector. To recognise and further develop the sector, they are presenting their very own one-act play festival, with a hand picked line up of some of Australia's newest writers and actors.

This year the Club will be presenting 5 original works covering topics such as mental health, fertility vs friendship, a second rate spiritual guru and even a show entirely dedicated to chickens!

To start the season is "The Indifferent Revolutionist" by the Wolves Theatre Company which explores the concept of a middle-aged father getting stuck in a lift and realising he is stuck in his 9 to 5 life. For something lighter perhaps you'd like to catch up with hilarious The TRURU in her spiritual parody "Going Down: How to Stay on Top when you're getting Sucked Below". For something more experimental you can't go past the newest work from Company 19, "Chook" which is a George Orwell-esque take on "Animal Farm - but only about the Chicken!

Productions that debut at the venue have frequently gone onto national and international tours and have been featured in state-wide and national showcases. "We are hoping that this festival will encourage the creation of new theatrical work, as well as allowing established productions a chance to reach CBD audiences," says Xander Woollard, Artistic Director. Catch all five seasons from the 24th Feb - 7th March.

The Butterfly Club One-Act-Play Festival

Festival Dates: February 24th - March 7th, 2020

Venue: The Butterfly Club, 5 Carson Place, Melbourne

Book Now: https://thebutterflyclub.com/shows/one-act-play-festival-2020





Related Articles Shows View More Australia - Melbourne Stories

More Hot Stories For You