New Tickets on Sale For MIDNIGHT THE CINDERELLA MUSICAL in Melbourne

Tickets are now on sale for performances through July 23.

By: Jun. 28, 2023

New tickets are now on sale for MIDNIGHT The Cinderella Musical, which is receiving five-star reviews from critics and standing ovations every night from audiences who are loving the highly-anticipated new musical now on at the Comedy Theatre in Melbourne.

Time Out Melbourne says “the magical Broadway-style musical will enchant audiences of all ages” while The Guardian notes MIDNIGHT is “bursting with vitality” and Stage Whispers described the musical as “a feast for the senses”.

The star-studded cast includes Brianna Bishop, Shane Jacobson, Thomas McGuane, Lucy Durack, Verity Hunt-Ballard and Matt Lee, with Raphael Wong, Kristie Nguy, Melanie Bird and more. 

Music and lyrics for MIDNIGHT range from Broadway-style showstoppers to sweet ballads and have been created by John Foreman & Anthony Costanzo with an exclusive song by the much-loved Kate Miller-Heidke also being written especially for the production.

Audience favourite songs from MIDNIGHT include Kate Miller-Heidke’s WITHOUT YOU performed by Brianna Bishop, the comedic BEING THE KING by Shane Jacobson, Thomas McGuane’s soaring rendition of I WILL FIND YOU and the romantic ballad YOU ARE THE ONE by one of Australia’s favourite musical theatre stars, Lucy Durack.

This enchanting new tale features Ella, played by Brianna Bishop, a feisty, funny and passionate young heroine who doesn't want or need a so-called Prince Charming. The Prince, enchanted by this alluring stranger, suddenly finds himself in uncharted territory and quickly learns that Ella is like no other. Can he prove his worth? Can she ignite his desire for change? Can all be achieved before the magical stroke of MIDNIGHT?

The creative team for this reimagined tale includes Direction/Book by Dean Murphy (Charlie & Boots, The Divorce) and Pip Mushin (Resident: Book of Mormon, Fiddler on the Roof) Choreography by Kelly Aykers (So You Think You Can Dance, The Wizard of Oz, Barnum) with Musical Direction by Anthony Barnhill (Evita, Phantom of the Opera).  Set design is by James Browne (Ghost the musical, Cabaret) costumes by Harriet Oxley (Into the Woods, The Flying Dutchman)  and lighting by Helpmann Award winner Trudy Dalgleish (Hairspray, Saturday Night Fever) rounding out this magical offering.

MIDNIGHT is produced by Spencer McLaren (Dive Club, Puffs the Play, Mother & Son), Dean Murphy (Charlie & Boots,The Divorce, Strange Bedfellows) and Craig Donnell (Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Grease - The Musical, The Sound of Music).




