New Musical VILLAINY Premieres in Melbourne in November

Performances run from November 2nd to November 12th.

By: Sep. 06, 2023

POPULAR

MSO to Pay Tribute to Icon George Michael In December Photo 1 MSO to Pay Tribute to Icon George Michael In December
Interview: Joff Bush on his Experience Writing the Music for BLUEY! Photo 2 Interview: Joff Bush on his Experience Writing the Music for BLUEY!
Multi-Platinum Award-Winning Violin Superstar David Garrett Oceania Bound for Iconic Tour Photo 3 Multi-Platinum Award-Winning Violin Superstar David Garrett Oceania Bound for Iconic Tour
VIDEO: Go Inside Opening Night as MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL Returns to Melbourne Photo 4 VIDEO: Go Inside Opening Night as MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL Returns to Melbourne

New Musical VILLAINY Premieres in Melbourne in November

Prepare to be enchanted and enthralled as you enter the mythical world of timeless evil in the eagerly anticipated new Australian musical, VILLAINY.

Written by the internationally acclaimed writer and composer Craig Christie, the musical will premiere at the MC Showroom, Clifton St, Prahran in Melbourne from November 2nd to November 12th.

VILLAINY features an exceptional ensemble cast, bringing to life some of literature's most iconic villains in an exciting piece of theatre that will be both thought-provoking and highly entertaining. The cast includes:

  • Stephen Mahy as Captain James Hook (Peter Pan)
  • Chelsea Gibb as Eve (the Wicked Queen from Snow White)
  • Francesca Arena as Madame Defarge (A Tale of Two Cities)
  • Karlis Zaid as Jekyll/Hyde (Dr Jekyll and Mister Hyde)
  • Tod Strike as Vlad (Dracula)
  • Angela Scundi as Drizella (Ugly Step Sister from Cinderella)
  • Jess Faulkner as Lily

The characters of VILLAINY, led by Captain Hook and Eve the Wicked Queen, vie for supremacy, only to have their world turned upside down by the arrival of Lily - a young girl claiming to come from the real world. As the villains compete for her favour, they share a common goal - to escape the confines of the Public Domain and unleash their unique brand of havoc in the real world. But amidst the twists and turns of this enthralling tale, one question looms large: Is Lily the innocent helper she portrays herself to be, or could she harbour a darkness even greater than the villains themselves?

VILLAINY will transport audiences into a world where fantasy and reality intertwine, as they witness a battle of wits and fiendishly conflicting desires.

Book, Music and Lyrics by Craig Christie. Music arranged and produced by Craig Bryant. Directed by Tim Paige

With a career spanning nearly forty years, Craig Christie is a luminary of Australian theatre. Renowned for his exceptional talents as a theatre maker, community artist, and composer, he has earned accolades at home and abroad for his distinctive ability to weave intricate stories and compelling musical compositions. His annual Children’s Book tours have been seen by over 2.5 million school children internationally. Craig’s commercial works for musical theatre include Crusade and Eurobeat, which won Best Musical at the Edinburgh Festival Frings and enjoyed a highly acclaimed season in London’s West End.  

Don't miss the opportunity to experience the magic and mayhem of VILLAINY as it takes centre stage at the MC Showroom from November 2nd to November 12th. Tickets are available now at Click Here  and this is a limited season you won't want to miss.




RELATED STORIES - Australia - Melbourne

1
JOYRIDE Comes to Melbourne Fringe Festival Next Month Photo
JOYRIDE Comes to Melbourne Fringe Festival Next Month

This Melbourne Fringe Festival join critically acclaimed Variety Artist Anna Lumb and Drag Icon DANDROGYNY as they navigate the tiny space in the front seat of a beat-up Beamer, when a casual lift home shifts dangerously into fifth gear.

2
Final Cast Revealed For GREASE in Sydney and Melbourne Photo
Final Cast Revealed For GREASE in Sydney and Melbourne

Producers of the upcoming all-new  production of GREASE have announced the final performers joining the gang at Rydell High. The production opens at Her Majesty’s Theatre in Melbourne on 31 December 2023 and Sydney’s Capitol Theatre from 24 March 2024.  

3
The Silver Gull Play Award 2023 Shortlist Revealed Photo
The Silver Gull Play Award 2023 Shortlist Revealed

The Silver Gull Play Award competition this year attracted a large variety of entries, with an extremely high standard of scripts submitted. Learn more about the shortlist here!

4
GODZ Comes to 2023 Melbourne Fringe Photo
GODZ Comes to 2023 Melbourne Fringe

Winner of five coveted festival awards in 2022, with sell-out international and national tours, audiences totalling 35 000+ people and having amassed over 100 stars from multiple rave reviews, the juggernaut that is GODZ returns to the Festival Park.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Go Inside Opening Night as MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL Returns to Melbourne Video
Go Inside Opening Night as MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL Returns to Melbourne
MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL Returns to Melbourne Video
MOULIN ROUGE! THE MUSICAL Returns to Melbourne
Watch Brian d’Arcy James in Netflix's PAIN HUSTLERS Teaser Video
Watch Brian d’Arcy James in Netflix's PAIN HUSTLERS Teaser
View all Videos

Australia - Melbourne SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Playhouse Pantomimes Presents Alice in Wonderland
Doncaster Playhouse (6/27-9/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Mr Three by Formosa Circus Art at NICA
National Institute of Circus Arts (NICA) (10/11-10/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Dumtectives in Cirque Noir by Dummies Corp at NICA
National Institute of Circus Arts (NICA) (10/18-10/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Melbourne Opera presents Maria Stuarda
Athenaeum Theatre (9/09-9/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Wedding
Cracked Actors Theatre (CAT) (10/18-10/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Talk Dirty in French: Live and Online for Melbourne Fringe
Talk Dirty in French: Live and Online for Melbourne Fringe (10/05-10/22)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Head Count by Company 23 at NICA
National Institute of Circus Arts (10/06-10/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sprouting Wings
Cracked Actors Theatre (CAT) (10/04-10/15)CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Alienation by Jake Silvestro at NICA
National Institute of Circus Arts (10/05-10/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Apricity by Casus Creations at NICA
National Institute of Circus Arts (NICA) (10/11-10/21)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You