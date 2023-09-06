New Musical VILLAINY Premieres in Melbourne in November

Prepare to be enchanted and enthralled as you enter the mythical world of timeless evil in the eagerly anticipated new Australian musical, VILLAINY.

Written by the internationally acclaimed writer and composer Craig Christie, the musical will premiere at the MC Showroom, Clifton St, Prahran in Melbourne from November 2nd to November 12th.

VILLAINY features an exceptional ensemble cast, bringing to life some of literature's most iconic villains in an exciting piece of theatre that will be both thought-provoking and highly entertaining. The cast includes:

Stephen Mahy as Captain James Hook (Peter Pan)

Chelsea Gibb as Eve (the Wicked Queen from Snow White)

Francesca Arena as Madame Defarge (A Tale of Two Cities)

Karlis Zaid as Jekyll/Hyde (Dr Jekyll and Mister Hyde)

Tod Strike as Vlad (Dracula)

Angela Scundi as Drizella (Ugly Step Sister from Cinderella)

Jess Faulkner as Lily

The characters of VILLAINY, led by Captain Hook and Eve the Wicked Queen, vie for supremacy, only to have their world turned upside down by the arrival of Lily - a young girl claiming to come from the real world. As the villains compete for her favour, they share a common goal - to escape the confines of the Public Domain and unleash their unique brand of havoc in the real world. But amidst the twists and turns of this enthralling tale, one question looms large: Is Lily the innocent helper she portrays herself to be, or could she harbour a darkness even greater than the villains themselves?

VILLAINY will transport audiences into a world where fantasy and reality intertwine, as they witness a battle of wits and fiendishly conflicting desires.

Book, Music and Lyrics by Craig Christie. Music arranged and produced by Craig Bryant. Directed by Tim Paige

With a career spanning nearly forty years, Craig Christie is a luminary of Australian theatre. Renowned for his exceptional talents as a theatre maker, community artist, and composer, he has earned accolades at home and abroad for his distinctive ability to weave intricate stories and compelling musical compositions. His annual Children’s Book tours have been seen by over 2.5 million school children internationally. Craig’s commercial works for musical theatre include Crusade and Eurobeat, which won Best Musical at the Edinburgh Festival Frings and enjoyed a highly acclaimed season in London’s West End.

Don't miss the opportunity to experience the magic and mayhem of VILLAINY as it takes centre stage at the MC Showroom from November 2nd to November 12th. Tickets are available now at Click Here and this is a limited season you won't want to miss.