New Chair Appointed To Lead The MTC Foundation

Janette Kendall was announced today as the new Chair of the Melbourne Theatre Company Foundation.

Established in 2015 to generate, receive and distribute donations for MTC, the MTC Foundation has had great success in raising extensive philanthropic support for MTC's mainstage productions, as well as its important initiatives including MTC's Education Program, Women in Theatre Program, NEXT STAGE Writers' Program and First Peoples Young Artists Program.

Under the leadership of the MTC Foundation's inaugural Chair, Jane Hansen AO, the Foundation also established a General Endowment Fund (GEF) in 2016 with the largest single gift in MTC's history from the Hansen Little Foundation. The GEF has since grown considerably and is building a permanent corpus to provide recurring funding for a raft of MTC programs and initiatives into the future.

Following Jane Hansen's recent appointment as Chair of MTC, current Board and Foundation Board member Janette Kendall has now been elected as the new Chair to lead the MTC Foundation.

In making the announcement, MTC Chair Jane Hansen AO said, 'I am delighted that Janette has accepted the role as Chair of the MTC Foundation to build on the success we have achieved to date. Her expertise as a business leader combined with her passion for and knowledge of the Company means she is well positioned to lead the MTC Foundation into its next exciting phase in supporting our important work.'

Janette has been a highly valued member of both the MTC Board and MTC Foundation Board since 2015, during which time she has made significant contributions to the Company and, along with fellow Foundation Board Members, helped to grow the Foundation's resources and contributors. In particular, Janette has played a key role in establishing and expanding the Women in Theatre Giving Circle which underwrites one of MTC's most successful career development initiatives, the Women in Theatre Program.

MTC Foundation Chair Janette Kendall said 'Philanthropy is essential to the health and ongoing sustainability of MTC and the Foundation plays a vital role in attracting and administering this private support. The majority of the Company's important activities in education, artist development and community engagement are only possible due to the generosity and vision of our passionate donors. Being on the Board and Foundation board for the past few years has been thoroughly rewarding and allowed me to witness firsthand the impact of philanthropy on the Company, and MTC's impact on people's lives. I am thrilled to be taking on this new role to help ensure a bright future for one of Melbourne's most loved arts organisations.'

Janette is a company director with over 25 years' experience and a Fellow of the AICD. She is currently a Non-Executive Director of Vicinity Centres, Costa Group, Australian Venue Co, KM Property Funds, and Melbourne Theatre Company.





