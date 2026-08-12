New Bar to Open Inside Australian Music Vault at Arts Centre Melbourne

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A new bar set amongst rock and pop history will open at Australia's premier music exhibition space, the Australian Music Vault (AMV) from 1 October 2026. Located at Arts Centre Melbourne in the heart of Melbourne's arts precinct, the new bar will offer the rare opportunity to enjoy a beverage while immersed in the beating heart of Australia's legendary music history.

Arts Centre Melbourne will open a new bar inside the Australian Music Vault, placing food and drink service within the free exhibition space dedicated to Australia's contemporary music history. Located in the heart of Melbourne's arts precinct, the bar will serve beer, wine, ready-to-serve cocktails, non-alcoholic options and bar snacks from 4pm till late and during matinees, giving visitors, theatre-goers and music fans a place to stop before or after performances at nearby venues.

Arts Centre Melbourne's Executive Director, Destination and Audience Kim Berkers said "next year marks the tenth birthday of the Australian Music Vault. Since its opening millions of visitors have relished diving into the myriad stories and riches of Australia's contemporary music industry.

Arts Centre Melbourne is thrilled to be introducing a bar to the Vault. Adding yet another reason to visit this must-see Melbourne destination and spend more time engaging with the artists and moments that have shaped Australian contemporary music," Berkers said.

First opened in 2017 by founding AMV patrons and legendary music industry figures Molly Meldrum, Kylie Minogue, Tina Arena and the late Archie Roach and Michael Gudinski, the free, permanent exhibition space has since provided visitors the opportunity to get up close to costumes and outfits worn by international stars, explore the influences of the Australian 'sound' and unlock the hidden stories of Australia's iconic music scene.

With exhibited content regularly changing, the dynamic exhibition offers a glimpse into the world of artists, producers, managers, record labels, promoters, roadies and technicians who have helped put Australian music on the map.

Celebrated Australian musicians currently featured in the AMV include Archie Roach, AC/DC, John Farnham, Kylie Minogue, INXS, Marcia Hines, Molly Meldrum, Split Enz, Yothu Yindi, Sampa The Great, Tash Sultana, Amyl and the Sniffers and many more.

Beer, wine, ready-to-serve cocktails and non-alcoholic options will be sold at the AMV's new bar, alongside a selection of bar snacks. The launch of the new bar coincides with the new menu at Arts Centre Melbourne's neighbouring restaurant The Barre, under the creative culinary direction of new Executive Chef Diego Rosales (Hero, Grounds of Alexandria).

Nearby, performances will also be returning to one of Melbourne's most beloved theatres, the newly refurbished Ian Potter State Theatre in October. To celebrate this milestone, Art Centre Melbourne is presenting a major reopening program commencing on 3 October 2026, head to artscentremelbourne.com.au for more information.

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