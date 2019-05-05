Neoclassical Phenomenon Hauschka Returns To Melbourne Recital Centre

Oscar-nominated German composer and pianist Hauschka, whose music expresses the immortal bond between music and nature, is coming back to Melbourne Recital Centre for one night only on Friday 28 June.

Hauschka's music is a worthy companion to anyone who loves the journey over the destination. Populated with lush tones, pensive melodies and brooding rhythms, his works engage with our innate desire to connect more deeply with nature and ourselves.

Lauded for bringing prepared piano into the 21st century, the German composer and pianist has led a prolific composing career spanning theatre, dance, classical ensembles, a string of critically acclaimed film scores and many praised solo releases. Hauschka, also known as Volker Bertelmann, has released a series of albums highlighted by the likes of The prepared piano [2005], Ferndorf [2008], Abandoned City [2014] and What If [2017], which earned acclaim from NPR, Mixmag, Uncut, PopMatters, and Q to name a few. Simultaneously, he has established himself as one of the film and television industry's foremost composers. Teaming with Dustin O'Halloran, his 2016 score for Lion garnered nominations for 'Best Original Score' at the 2017 Academy Awards, Golden Globes, BAFTA and more. Among a prolific slate, he also scored the HBO mini-series Gun Powder, Adrift, The Current War and Showtime's Emmy Award-nominated limited series Patrick Melrose starring Benedict Cumberbatch. In 2019, his work (as Volker Bertelmann) with Dustin O'Halloran in co-scoring the Simon Curtis directed comedy drama The Art of Racing in the Rain, based on Garth Stein's best-selling novel, with among others Amanda Seyfried, Milo Ventimiglia and Kevin Costner will be released.

Opening for Hauschka in this one-off performance is local Melbourne quintet Five Below. Devised and led by Andrea Keller, Five Below was formed in July 2017 and features two bassists, drums, guitar and piano, and reimagines a score of Keller's compositions dating from 2002 to the present - throwing the music into a new light through an intense process of deconstruction, exploration and musical innovation.

Melding acoustic sounds with electronics, pedals and effects, the music of Five Below draws from an eclectic array of styles including doom, western art music, minimalism and contemporary jazz, producing a unique and arresting voice.

Composer and improvisor Andrew Tuttle rounds out the evening with a short set of ambient folk.

For more information and to book tickets visit: melbournerecital.com.au | 03 9699 3333





