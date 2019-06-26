'NIGHT MOTHER Comes to Chapel Off Chapel

'night, Mother by Marsha Norman on stage at Chapel off Chapel - The Loft Theatre from 7 to 17 August 2019. 'night, Mother is the turbulent tale of a mother-daughter relationship rejuvenated by the daughter's admission she will kill herself that evening.

On an ordinary Saturday night Jessie tells her mother, 'I'm going to kill myself'. Unfolding in real time over 90 minutes a domesticated apocalypse unfolds in the quiet suburban living room of a needle-point cosy home. As the clock ticks down to the gripping conclusion ... is there time for one night of absolute honesty before it's too late?

Two women ... one gun ... and a cup of cocoa. Who will win?

Tickets range from $35 full price to $27 concession. Tickets are available online at www.chapeloffchapel.com.au or by calling the box office on 03 8290 7000.

Four-time Tony Award nominated play and 1983 Pulitzer Prize winner 'night, Mother is a devastating exploration of love, quiet savagery and chocolate by much-loved American playwright Marsha Norman.

Set in a semi-urbanised environment, Iron Lung's production of 'night, Mother begins like an Edward Hopper painting come to life. Light breaths across the space as dusk passes and evening settles in, bringing with it dramatic shadows that could be waiting for the end of days, contrasted strongly with angular pools of bright light full of hope for a fulfilling future.

Norman excels at writing about 'invisible' people and bringing their stories to the light, where audiences see a reflection of themselves. This production invites us to consider what it means to live on the edge of society with no clear identity. A cataclysmic confession

upends a well rehearsed parent-child relationship - dragging intergenerational trauma and secret family history kicking and screaming to centre stage. Jessie wants to use her last minutes to learn more about her mother, unwittingly unearthing dark truths from their past.

Mother Thelma wants to employ every idea to keep Jessie alive - not knowing her efforts could be pushing Jessie further out of reach. What does it mean when the familial dance and mother-daughter rhythm is now so profoundly out of step? This not-to-be missed production depicts a woman finding her power in a very different fashion.

A contemporary classic performed the world over, 'night, Mother features two tour-de-force roles for women. Past Broadway productions have starred powerhouse actors Kathy Bates, Brenda Blethyn and Edie Falco. The 1986 screen adaptation starred Sissy Spacek and Anne Bancroft. We are excited to announce four-time Green Room award winner Caroline Lee and Iron Lung co-Artistic Director and NIDA graduate Esther van Doornum will star in this production.





