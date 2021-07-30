NEXT TO NORMAL Returns to Chapel off Chapel in August

James Terry Collective has announced the return of Next to Normal at Chapel off Chapel for a limited season from August 4 - August 12.

Seating capacity for this season is reduced to just 35%, capped at 100 patrons per show. Tickets will go on sale tomorrow 10:00am Saturday July 31 (online only). If you require accessible seating, we have seats reserved for you to purchase on phone from Monday on (03) 8290 7000.

"Whilst the production will continue to run at a loss with current capacity restrictions - there's no greater reward than sharing this show with Melbourne audiences. Whilst we've been on leave these last few weeks, I'll never forget the most thunderous applause, and electric standing ovation from our first (and only) audience. The cast & creatives are ready to get back! We are ecstatic that we have the opportunity to continue the season, and we so look forward to having everyone in the theatre again." - James Terry (Producer)

Previously announced, this production will star Queenie van de Zandt in the leading role of Diana Goodman, the matriarch of a modern-day family, traumatised by loss and the unpredictable affects sparked by her bipolar diagnosis.

Our full cast includes Tyran Parke as Dan Goodman, Sam Richardson as Gabriel 'Gabe' Goodman, Melanie Bird as Natalie Goodman, Liam Wigney as Henry, and Ross Chisari as Dr Madden/Dr Fine.

Next to Normal with music by Tom Kitt, and Book & Lyrics by Brian Yorkey, is a powerful rock musical that grapples with the effects of trauma and mental illness. It was nominated for 11 Tony Awards, winning Best Original Score and Best Orchestration, followed by the Pulitzer Prize for Drama.

Despite some of the darkness of the story, this musical ultimately offers us hope and light - two things we need more than ever at the moment.

Tickets are now on sale 10:00am Saturday July 31 at www.nexttonormal.com.au.