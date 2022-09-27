Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

NEVERNEVERNEVERNEVERNEVERNEVERNEVER Comes to Arts House – North Melbourne Town Hall in November

Performances run 9 – 13 November 2022.

Sep. 27, 2022  
NEVERNEVERNEVERNEVERNEVERNEVERNEVER captures a moment before childhood is lost forever.

Hovering between dance and theatre, NEVERNEVERNEVERNEVERNEVERNEVERNEVER is a portrait of a friendship that unfolds between two physically different bodies.

Devised over five years between 36-year-old Aaron Orzech and 13-year-old Sol Feldman, this new work looks at the fleetingness of childhood. It shows a man and a boy dodging each other's shadows and refusing to stay still - they slide in and out of unison, pull apart and traverse the ghostly landscape of an abandoned Neverland.

Years ago, someone noticed a strange resemblance between Orzech and Feldman and joked they should create a work where they each played a version of the other. That was the beginning of this special collaboration.

"As we've collaborated over a long period, our connection and understanding for each other has grown stronger. Ultimately, we've made a work that is centred on our friendship that looks at boyhood and never growing up," said Orzech.

"We've created something full of energy, movement, fun, action, excitement and sadness. We've also been inspired by the fantasy of Peter Pan, its author J M Barrie and the loss of his brother who died while ice-skating," explained Feldman.

NEVERNEVERNEVERNEVERNEVERNEVERNEVER playfully explores the taboo relationships between adults and children as well as manhood and boyhood.

____________________________________________________________

Aaron Orzech has worked as a performer, director, dramaturg and collaborative creator of numerous works including plays, large-scale community events, dance-theatre, devised performance and documentary theatre. Recent works include The Collected Works of Victor Bergman, Bell Shakespeare's Titus Andronicus, Fraught Outfit's Innocence Trilogy, Samara Hersch's META and The Judgement and Aphids' The Director and A Singular Phenomenon.

Sol Feldman is a passionate young performer who has trained with Alex Walker at House of Muchness. He has featured in numerous short films, commercials and performed in Fraught Outfit's Book of Exodus Part I and Part II, Patalog Theatre Company's Tusk Tusk and toured The Children's Party across Tasmania for Ten Days on the Island.

9 - 13 November 2022

7.30pm Wed - Sat, 5pm Sun

Duration 60 minutes

Arts House - North Melbourne Town Hall

521 Queensberry Street, North Melbourne

$35 Pay if you can + booking fee

$20 Standard ticket + booking fee

$10 BLAKTIX + booking fee

artshouse.com.au or (03) 9322 3720


September 27, 2022

