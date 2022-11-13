Monique Angele to Release Single 'Sing Together On Christmas'

With the sound of Sleigh Bells just around the corner, Canadian-Australian singer-songwriter, Monique Angele will bring a message of hope and joy to those who may need it most this Christmas, with her single 'Sing Together On Christmas', set for release on 14th November, 2022.

"Christmas is a time where we all want to be together, sing together and love one another. Through difficult times we should all try to love one another and care for each other." Monique Angele

Produced and mixed by Sean Peter O'Sullivan from Highway 9 Productions and mastered by Joseph Carra from Crystal Mastering, 'Sing Together On Christmas' was written during on of the many and long Covid-19 lockdowns within Melbourne, Australia. Monique's mother had been asking her to write a Christmas song for many years, and feeling distant throughout lockdowns, provided the deep and reflective inspiration to write.

"I wrote it during the time I did because it felt right, and the writing process just came out naturally. I usually always write my songs when I'm feeling something very deeply, some kind of emotion or I get inspired by something. The lyrics came first because I was thinking about how I truly felt about Christmas and especially during the pandemic. I was trying to portray a song that was happy and hopeful yet sad at the same time." Monique Angele

'Sing Together On Christmas' is being released alongside a stunning, vulnerable and powerful film clip which features Monique singing the track in front of a magnificent scene in nature. The clip contrasts the cool green colours of the nature scene with the vibrant red that Monique is wearing, setting the scene for the Christmas theme of the song.

Likened to the sounds of Kate Bush, Evanescence and Queen, Canadian-Australian operatic pop singer-songwriter and pianist, Monique Angele takes her listeners on a journey of vulnerability and openness that pulls on the strings of the heart. creating music from her own personal life experiences; Whilst Monique's music is drawn from her own personal life experiences, the lyrics explore deep emotions felt by the greater human experience and touch on expressions of sadness, happiness, silliness and blissfulness that we all feel throughout our own lives.

Monique Angele meticulously blends the sounds of classical and pop genres, which results in a beautifully unique Signature Sound, capturing the attention of the room through her resounding, soaring vocals and pianistic finesse.

Monique's performance history makes her no stranger to the stage, possessing a background in solo piano and voice repertoire, opera and musical theatre. Originally honing her vocal skills in classical opera, she decided that performing her own music was her calling. Her live performances of her original music always convey a charismatic and elegant response from audiences and have won rave reviews wherever she performs. She has performed extensively throughout Canada, Australia and the UK.

Her songs range from instrumental complexity and virtuosic vocals to simple and refined moments of bliss. Whether it be about heartbreak, seduction, anger, or light-hearted themes, she delivers honest emotions to the listener.