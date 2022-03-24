Michael Gudinski AM Statue Unveiled at Melbourne's Rod Laver Arena

The Gudinski Family and the Mushroom Group have announced that a statue of the late Michael Solomon Gudinski AM, Mushroom Group founder, was unveiled this morning outside Melbourne's iconic Rod Laver Arena, part of the Melbourne & Olympic Park precinct.



The life-size statue is in honour of Michael's significant contribution to Australia's music, arts and entertainment industries, Melbourne & Olympic Park venues, and the state of Victoria.

Surrounded by Michael's family and staff, the statue was unveiled this morning as part of the Mushroom Group's 'MG Day' event - a day-long celebration which acknowledges Michael's life and enormous legacy. 'MG Day' and the unveiling included speeches from Michael's son and Mushroom Group Chief Executive, Matt Gudinski, multi-ARIA winner and long-time friend Jimmy Barnes , as well as Dan Andrews MP, Premier of Victoria, who commemorated Michael's life and the considerable contributions he made to both the Australian and international music industries as well as his immeasurable passion for his hometown of Melbourne, and the people of Victoria.

Fittingly, the sculpture of the proud Melburnian was created by the 50-year-old Darien Pullen from local company Meridian Sculptures. Proceedings today were started by a Welcome To Country by Aunty Diane Kerr.

Says Dan Andrews MP, Premier of Victoria, "Michael Gudinski made a unique contribution to Victoria's cultural and economic life. This tribute, in this location, will remind all Victorians of his lifelong passion for our state and honour his significant contribution to the Australian music and entertainment industries."

Says Matt Gudinski, Mushroom Group Chief Executive, "My family and I are humbled by this great tribute and recognition of my late father that acknowledges his contribution to the Australian music scene and the city of Melbourne and will stand as a permanent tribute to his legacy and importance to making the Australian music and entertainment landscape what it is today."