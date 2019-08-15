Michael Gow's TOY SYMPHONY Comes to Melbourne Fringe

Gavin Roach presents the Victorian premiere of Michael Gow's Toy Symphony.

Roland Henning has writer's block. When he tries to explain the situation to a therapist, his story begins to tumble back and forth between his childhood and his work as a playwright. At the root of it all is that extraordinary day in primary school which shattered his boyhood and plunged him headlong into the dizzy circus of life and art.

Toy Symphony was written at a time when white privilege and the toxicity of power in masculinity, heteronormativity, and queer misogyny within the arts was at its peak; there has never been a better opportunity to challenge the norm and expose the grotesque horror beneath.

Probing society's nerve endings to expose the current politics around white ownership of Australia, the unfiltered objectification of women, and the blind narcissism of 'self', this surrealistic nightmare is for anyone who isn't afraid to rage against the personal and political machine.

Dates & Time: Thursday 12th - Saturday 21st September, 7:30pm

Location: The Stables, Meat Market - 5 Blackwood Street, North Melbourne 3051

Tickets: Full: $20, $15 Group (4+)+ transaction fee

Booking info: https://melbournefringe.com.au/





