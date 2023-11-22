Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Australia - Melbourne Awards

Melbourne's Beloved Family Production THE WIND IN THE WILLOWS Returns To The Royal Botanic Gardens This Summer

Kenneth Grahame's immortal story returns to the stage at the Royal Botanic Gardens Victoria, Melbourne Gardens for its 37th year.

By: Nov. 22, 2023

The summer tradition treasured by generations of families - The Australian Shakespeare Company's The Wind in the Willows - is returning to the Royal Botanic Gardens Victoria, Melbourne Gardens to enchant and entertain audiences of every age.

From 20 December 2023, families are invited to join Ratty, Mole, Badger, Otter, Portly and Mr Toad as they bring Kenneth Grahame's immortal story of life on the riverbank to the outdoor stage. 

The critically acclaimed production now in its 37th year has become a tradition for generations of Victorians, delivering music, songs, and plenty of laughs against the picturesque backdrop of the Royal Botanic Gardens VIC. 

The Australian Shakespeare Company founder and Artistic Director, Glenn Elston OAM, says, “Bringing The Wind in the Willows back to the Gardens and seeing the joy and delight across our audiences' faces never gets old for us. It truly is the perfect day out. Pack a picnic, pack the kids, friends and family and be immersed in the antics of Ratty, Badger, Mole, Toad and their friends.”

The Wind in the Willows is affordable, interactive theatre at its best, with laughs and surprises a-plenty. Head Chief Rabbit transforms the audience into rabbits with a waggle of the ears and a wiggle of the nose, and encourages everyone to sing along and join in the promenade adventure.

Children will laugh and howl at the characters' mad antics, go on an adventure with Head Chief Rabbit, Ratty and Mole, then join an important mission with the Rat Pack and Badger Battalion to rescue the little Otter Portly, lost in the Wild Wood.

THE WIND IN THE WILLOWS - The Australian Shakespeare Company

Location: Royal Botanic Gardens Victoria, Melbourne Gardens. Enter through F Gate on Birdwood Avenue.

Dates: 20 December 2023 to 28 January 2024

Tickets: $25 - $30 or $90 - $110 per group of four. On sale via shakespeareaustralia.com.au, call 03 8676 7511 or via Ticketmaster.




