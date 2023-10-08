Melbourne Symphony Orchestra to Present HOPELESSLY DEVOTED Tribute to Olivia Newton-John Next Year

In August 2022, the world lost an icon and artist, Australian luminary Dame Olivia Newton-John AC DBE. Throughout her life and career, Olivia’s impact spanned across music, film and advocacy. With 100 million records sold world-wide, her musical legacy is global, transcending borders and generations.

In March, some of Australia’s brightest musical talents together with the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra, will celebrate the life and legacy of Olivia Newton-John.

Hosted by Tottie Goldsmith, Olivia’s niece and Goodwill Ambassador of the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness Centre, this stirring celebration concert with the MSO under the baton of conductor Jessica Gethin, will feature performances from David Campbell, Jess Hitchcock, Georgina Hopson and Christie Whelan Browne.

Together they will perform some of the greatest hits from Olivia Newton-John’s films and record-breaking albums including Hopelessly Devoted to You, You’re the One That I Want, Physical, Make a Move on Me, Xanadu, Magic, I Honestly Love You and more.

Performances will be held at Hamer Hall on Thursday, 07 March 2024 at 7:30 pm, Friday, 08 March 2024 at 7:30 pm, Saturday, 09 March 2024 at 1:00 pm, and Saturday, 09 March 2024 at 7:30pm.

A donation from these concerts will be made to Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness Centre and will celebrate International Women’s Day in 2024.