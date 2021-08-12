Melbourne Podcast Festival Inaugural Event Will Not Go Ahead Due To COVID Restrictions

Frontier Touring, Mushroom Group, Acast and Schwartz Media regret to advise that due to the current COVID outbreaks in New South Wales and Victoria and subsequent border closures, the Melbourne Podcast Festival 2021 will not go ahead as planned.

This is a proactive decision appreciating the uncertainty of the pandemic in Australia and the necessary precautions taken by State Governments to minimise the spread of Covid-19. It's highly likely capacity limits, travel restrictions and other health measure will remain too restrictive to hold an indoor festival come September.



The Melbourne Podcast Festival organisers would like to apologise to all those affected by the cancellation and thank everyone for their understanding. Courtney Carthy, Melbourne Podcast Festival's

Curator and Creative Director, said:

"It's not ideal but we wanted to give everyone certainty about the Festival this year. The Delta strain has brought a new level of unpredictability and with some shows coming from states other than Victoria we couldn't guarantee fans that it would all go ahead.



"Over the past months, we have worked with the incredible local podcasting community and fans to create a new event that celebrates the unique medium in a fitting way. The enthusiasm for a live podcast festival was immediately felt in the willingness of shows to participate and listeners to purchase tickets. The program includes some of Australia's best shows across a range of genres representing the ecosystem here in Australia, along with the support

from Acast, Schwartz Media and the public.



"It's safe to say that when the climate is a little more stable, the Melbourne Podcast Festival will return for its inaugural year, and we can't wait to unveil those details as they are solidified." Ticketholders do not need to take any action; Ticketmaster will refund back to the original credit card used to purchase tickets. Please be patient, as it can take some time for the funds to appear in your account, depending on where you bank.



Only the original credit card holder will receive a refund. If you received your ticket(s) any other way, including via "Ticket Forward", you will need to contact the original credit card holder for your refund.