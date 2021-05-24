Melbourne Cabaret Festival Will Return in June 2021

The Melbourne Cabaret Festival will return to Chapel Off Chapel from 16 to 27 June 2021. The festival features two weeks of atmospheric, seductive and soul-stirring entertainment. You can experience an entertaining night out and be enticed by the launch of brand new and exciting cabaret shows. Many feature original music and other shows feature music from your favourite singers such as Annie Lennox, Aretha Franklin, Billie Holiday and Beyonce.

The creative energy and spirit of our cabaret performers have been at play, germinating fresh ideas, songs and stories. They can't wait to get back on stage and perform their new works. Prinnie Stevens, Nina Ferro, Melbourne Accordion Orchestra, Tash York and Trevor Jones are just a few of the many performers in the festival who are set to entertain Melbourne audiences.

Festival co-producer David Read says "Almost every show in this year's festival is brand new. There's a great mix of shows featuring songs from your favourite singers mixed with shows featuring exciting original songs and a dash of comedy. There's a host of brand new performers you'll be able to claim with pride 'I saw them first', mixed with iconic, established names - truly the best in the biz."

Bookings: www.melbournecabaret.com| 03) 8290 7000

Lineup:

Prinnie Stevens in LADY SINGS THE BLUES

Sat 19 at 3pm & 9pm, & Sun 20 June at 9pm

A story about women in song, their hurts and struggles whilst their beauty in music and life remains the same. Featuring songs of the greats: Billie Holiday, Etta James, Ella Fitzgerald along with modern day voices of Whitney Houston, Beyonce and more, sung by Prinnie Stevens(The Voice, The Bodyguard, HAIR and Thriller LIVE), Australia's own RnB Soul Songstress.

LENNOX: Legend In My Living Room

Thu 17 & Fri 18 June at 9pm

Sweet dreams are made of this... delve into a dreamy world of angels, heartbreak, androgyny, housewives, and danger, guided by divine songbird 'Diva' (Chris Burgess) accompanied by a devilish guitar and sexy 80s synth.

Music from The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Thu 17 June at 7:30pm

Performing your favourite songs from the Emmy Award-winning television series The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Nicky Kurta and band step back in time to recall the buzz of New York in the late 1950s.

The Poor Man's Grand Piano

Fri 18 and Thu 24 June at 7:30pm

A journey through great music sourced from Randy Newman, Kurt Weill, Led Zeppelin and the rich history of music from New Orleans. Your guide is the Melbourne Accordion Orchestra, featuring Cameron Goodall and a special mystery guest.

Nina Ferro: 'Lady Soul' - The Songs of Aretha Franklin

Sat 19 June at 7:30pm

Accompanied by her band 'Soulville', Nina Ferro pays tribute to Aretha in celebration of the life of a woman who has influenced generations of singers and touched the lives of so many. Features tracks from 2 albums released in the 1960s: 'Lady Soul' & 'Yeah!!!'.

And I, In My Chair!

Wed 23 & Thu 24 June at 6pm

An insight into a life poles apart - a tradie by day and drag queen by night - through songs by Eartha Kitt, Noel Coward and Liza Minnelli, starring Lachlan Bartlett.

Basically Nocturnal

Thu 17 & Fri 18 June at 6pm

Thomas Currie delivers a punchy night of witty stories and songs. A band of synthesisers, drums and electric cello back Thomas' powerful baritone voice.

Grant Busé: SentiMENTAL!

Sat 19 and Sun 20 June at 6pm

Remake. Reboot. Remix. Were the good old days really that good? Nostalgia ain't what it used to be! SentiMENTAL celebrates and mocks the never-ending nostalgia assaulting our modern senses.

Songs for Psychedelics - A Magical Mushroom Adventure

Sun 20 June at 7:30pm

Tania de Jong AM didn't drink, smoke or do drugs (singing has always been her wonder-drug!) until she experienced a guided psilocybin (magic mushroom) ceremony in Holland. With pianist Anthony Barnhill, she will share stories and songs to entertain, educate and uplift spirits in times of chaos.

Duets

Wed 23 & Thu 24 June at 9pm

Join iconic Melbourne comedy duo Kate Allnutt and Mitch Ralston for a classy evening inspired by the world's most iconic duets.

Mrs Prime Minister

Fri 25 and Sat 26 June at 7:30pm

Songs and stories about seven women: Tamie Fraser, Bettina Gorton, Hazel Hawke, Zara Holt, Annita Keating, Sonia McMahon and Margaret Whitlam. Iconic singing actors Sally Bourne, Jane Clifton and Chelsea Plumley, accompanied by the Adelaide Avenue Trio featuring Ana Mitsikas, perform songs by John Thorn and Terence O'Connell.

Tash York and the Red Red Wines: Trash Talk

Fri 25 and Sat 26 June at 9pm

After a year where the bin went out more than she did, Tash York is ready to take out the trash! Backed by her boozy backing singers 'The Red Red Wines' expect an hour of original music, stories, improv and obsessing over her 3 cats.

The Broken Mill

Fri 25 to Sun 27 June at 6pm

Inspired by Baz Luhrman's Moulin Rouge, this is an original cabaret by the award-winning team at Picked Last For Sport, which tells a different tale of tragedy, clowns, fire, lovers, absinthe and murder.

Trevor Jones' Sunday Funday

Sunday 27 June at 7pm

Australia's favourite piano man, Trevor Jones, returns for Sunday Funday, complete with surprise guests! Anything is possible from Elton, Billy and Beyonce through to showtunes and standards.