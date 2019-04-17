Megan Hilty Returns To QPAC

Following her sold-out concert Australian tour in 2016, Megan Hilty will return to Queensland Performing Arts Centre's (QPAC's) Concert Hall, Brisbane on Thursday 20 June 2019.

The Tony Award nominated Broadway star is best known for her starring role as triple threat Ivy Lynn in the hit NBC television series Smash, and for her leading roles in Broadway musicals Wicked (as Glinda the Good Witch), 9 to 5: The Musical and Gentlemen Prefer Blondes.

For one night only, Megan will light up QPAC's Concert Hall stage, accompanied by the acclaimed Camerata - Queensland's Chamber Orchestra, as she sings show-stopping hits from The Great American Songbook, her iconic roles in Wicked, Gentlemen Prefer Blondes and Smash and other popular musical theatre songs.

For her most recent role on Broadway as Brooke Aston in Noises Off, Megan was nominated for a 2016 Tony Award for Outstanding Feature Actress in a Play as well as Drama Desk and Drama League Award nominations.

The acclaimed star has released three albums; It Happens All the Time, Megan Hilty Live at the Café Carlyle and A Merry Little Christmas, has appeared on many television shows including: Girlfriends Guide to Divorce, The Good Wife, Difficult People and Louie and provided the singing voice for "Snow White" in Shrek the Third. Additionally, Megan's voice can be heard on many animated shows. Later this year she will star as Patsy Cline in Patsy & Loretta premiering on U.S. pay television channel Lifetime.

Megan brings her powerful vocals back to QPAC's Concert Hall stage with a 40-piece orchestra for one night only on 20 June 2019. Don't miss experiencing this true Broadway star. Tickets on sale from 9.00am Thursday 18 April 2019 at qpac.com.au or phone 136 246.





