Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Australia - Melbourne Awards

Matteo Bocelli Announces Australian Tour

Tickets on sale at 10am (local time) on Friday December 15.

By: Dec. 12, 2023

POPULAR

Andy Karl to Reprise Role of 'Phil Connors' in the Australian Cast of GROUNDHOG DAY THE MU Photo 1 Andy Karl to Reprise Role of 'Phil Connors' in the Australian Cast of GROUNDHOG DAY THE MUSICAL
Review: KINKY BOOTS at Chapel Off Chapel Photo 2 Review: KINKY BOOTS at Chapel Off Chapel
Dr. Jane Goodall To Launch Australia/New Zealand Tour In 2024 Photo 3 Dr. Jane Goodall To Launch Australia/New Zealand Tour In 2024
Matteo Bocelli Announces Australian Tour Photo 4 Matteo Bocelli Announces Australian Tour

Matteo Bocelli Announces Australian Tour

TEG Van Egmond are thrilled to announce the first Australian headline tour of Italian singer/songwriter Matteo Bocelli. Son of the legendary Tuscan Tenor Andrea Bocelli, Matteo will perform in some of Australia's most spectacular venues across Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne and Perth in support of his eponymous first album, Matteo.

Having inherited the operatic prowess of his father, Matteo has blazed his own trail combining his unrivalled repertoire of both classical and contemporary. Performing his first show at the age of 18 at Rome's Colosseum, the now 26-year-old has since taken to many of the world's biggest stages and embraced musical stardom. Traversing opera, classical, pop – including a recent collaboration with Ed Sheeran – Matteo performs in multiple languages including English and Italian.

Matteo last visited our shores in 2022 as a special guest on his father's national Australian arena tour.  Matteo and sister Virginia Bocelli brought their own exceptional talents to the stage – adding further to the enchantment of these performances. The tour not only showcased Andrea's timeless artistry but also highlighted the remarkable musical legacy passed down through generations, making it a truly unforgettable event for Australian audiences.

"After seeing Matteo perform in Australia in 2022 on the sold-out Andrea Bocelli tour, I know this will be a magical night of music that fans of all ages and musical tastes won't want to miss,” said tour promoter Christo Van Egmond.

"I'm so excited to be coming back to Australia, this time with my own show. Australia is such a special place for me – I've had some of the best experiences of my life here, filming 3000 Years of Longing with George Miller in 2020 and then touring with my father last year. I can't wait to be back." - Matteo Bocelli.

A name that will no doubt continue to set future stadium stages alight across the globe, don't miss your chance to witness the next generation of a classical superstar performing his soon-to-be signature sweeping ballads, sensitive sonatas and melodic arpeggios that culminate in dynamic powerhouse performances.

Matteo Bocelli Tour Dates

Sunday 24th March - Sydney - Sydney Opera House
Wednesday 27th March - Brisbane - QPAC Concert Hall
Thursday 28th March - Melbourne - Hamer Hall, Arts Centre Melbourne
Saturday 30th March - Perth - Concert Hall

Tickets on sale at 10am (local time) on Friday December 15.
Ticketing information and further tour details can be found at www.tegvanegmond.com

A Night with Matteo promises an enchanting musical experience for people of all ages, across four major cities—Sydney, Melbourne, Perth, and Brisbane. Audiences can expect a captivating blend of classical and contemporary repertoire delivered with Matteo's signature style, in some of Australia's most intimate venues.  Don't miss this rare opportunity to witness Matteo Bocelli's extraordinary talent live in concert.

Five years after his first single release – “Fall on Me” with Andrea Bocelli – and two years after his first “Solo” single, singer/songwriter Matteo Bocelli has unveiled his debut album, Matteo. The 12-track album, released by Capitol Records, showcases a mix of songs in English and Italian, with writing and production contributions from Ed & Matthew Sheeran, PARISI (Ed Sheeran, Fred Again), Jesse Shatkin (Miley Cyrus, Sia, Kelly Clarkson) and Stuart Crichton (Kesha, Backstreet Boys, Louis Tomlinson), among others.




RELATED STORIES - Australia - Melbourne

1
Gladys Knight Returns To Australia & New Zealand With The Farewell Tour Photo
Gladys Knight Returns To Australia & New Zealand With 'The Farewell Tour'

Bringing her biggest hits – ‘Midnight Train to Georgia', ‘I Don't Want To Know', ‘Best Thing That Ever Happened To Me' & ‘That's What Friends Are For' – to stages across Australia & New Zealand, in Perth on 19 March before heading Australia-wide to Adelaide, Brisbane, Gold Coast, Melbourne, Canberra and Sydney and then across to New Zealand.

2
Ann Sherry AO Will Serve as the New Chair of Circa Photo
Ann Sherry AO Will Serve as the New Chair of Circa

Circa has announced the appointment of Ann Sherry AO as the new Chair commencing in early 2024.

3
Sci-fi Dance Phenomenon FUTURE CARGO To Premiere In Adelaide Photo
Sci-fi Dance Phenomenon FUTURE CARGO To Premiere In Adelaide

Experience the other-worldly dance phenomenon, FUTURE CARGO, at Adelaide Fringe in 2024. Created by the team behind Darkfield, this immersive show combines binaural sound and dance inside a truck.

4
Review: KINKY BOOTS at Chapel Off Chapel Photo
Review: KINKY BOOTS at Chapel Off Chapel

Kinky Boots has returned to Melbourne in a blissfully boutique production, produced by James Terry Collective. With a story that centres around the importance of accepting others for who they truly are, Kinky Boots seems relevant now more than ever before.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Patrick Olson Unpacks Life's Mysteries in EMERGENCE Video
Patrick Olson Unpacks Life's Mysteries in EMERGENCE
Interview: THE COLOR PURPLE Director Breaks Down Fantasia's 'I'm Here' Video
Interview: THE COLOR PURPLE Director Breaks Down Fantasia's 'I'm Here'
Stars Walk the Red Carpet for Opening Night of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Video
Stars Walk the Red Carpet for Opening Night of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO
View all Videos

Australia - Melbourne SHOWS
RENT in Australia - Melbourne RENT
State Theatre, Arts Centre Melbourne (2/17-2/25)
Jazz Men in Australia - Melbourne Jazz Men
Athenaeum Theatre (1/10-1/11)
The Merchant of Venice in Australia - Melbourne The Merchant of Venice
St Kilda Botanical Gardens (12/01-12/23)
Outback Adventures in Australia - Melbourne Outback Adventures
St Kilda Botanical Gardens (12/09-12/23)
Playhouse Pantomimes Presents A Christmas Carol in Australia - Melbourne Playhouse Pantomimes Presents A Christmas Carol
Doncaster Playhouse (12/20-12/24)
King Lear in Australia - Melbourne King Lear
Arts Centre Melbourne (7/25-8/11)
Bliss an exhibition in Australia - Melbourne Bliss an exhibition
Inner Essence (11/23-12/16)
A Midsummer Night's Dream in Australia - Melbourne A Midsummer Night's Dream
Canberra Theatre Centre (4/25-5/11)
Elvis: A Musical Revolution in Australia - Melbourne Elvis: A Musical Revolution
Athenaeum Theatre (10/03-12/17)
Dog Man: The Musical in Australia - Melbourne Dog Man: The Musical
Athenaeum Theatre (1/17-1/28)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You