Marina Prior, Michael Cormick and Jemma Rix Join Aussie Pops NYE Gala at Hamer Hall

Australia's first lady of song, Marina Prior, the extraordinary baritone and international superstar, Michael Cormick, and star of both Wicked and Frozen, the incredible Jemma Rix, are joining the much-loved The New Year's Eve (& The Night Before) Gala Concerts on 30 and 31 December 2023.

This spectacular gala event, now in its 40th year at Hamer Hall, is packed with orchestral classics, traditional anthems, Broadway hits, all performed by a glittering line up of star performers.



Led by John Foreman, the Australian Pops Orchestra will again ignite the Hamer Hall stage in a stunning display of musicianship, celebration and laughter alongside the Dana Jolly Dancers fabulous choreography and supported by Douglas Heywood and the Camberwell Chorale.

“The Aussie Pops New Year's Eve Gala has become a Melbourne tradition. It's the perfect balance of down-to-earth and classy: you've got the relaxed New Year's atmosphere - everyone's excited and in good spirits - in beautiful Hamer Hall, with the fabulous voices of Marina Prior, Michael Cormick and Jemma Rix singing songs you know and love, all backed by a magnificent symphony orchestra, dancers and a choir and you've got a show that's uplifting, fun, and will send you into 2024 in a wonderful frame of mind,” said John Foreman.

This year's concerts will pack in more music and laughter than ever and include three performances - The Night Before on Saturday 30 December at 8pm, New Year’s Eve matinee on Sunday 31 December at 2pm and New Year's Eve on Sunday 31 December at 8pm.



Audience members attending the New Year’s Eve performance can also purchase an add-on ticket for a very special fireworks balcony party after the show with drinks, nibblies and one of the best views of Melbourne's fireworks!

For over 40 years, the Aussie Pops Orchestra has presented a unique blend of popular classical and contemporary music to Australian audiences. They have performed alongside many of the world’s favourite singers including Luciano Pavarotti, Dame Kiri Te Kanawa, Peter Allen, Andrea Bocelli, Dame Joan Sutherland, Sir Cliff Richard, Ray Charles and many more.