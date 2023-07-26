Magical And Macabre Musical THE GRINNING MAN Comes To Melbourne In 2024

Following an extended West End run and an explosive world premiere at Bristol Old Vic as part of the theatre's 250th season, critically acclaimed musical, The Grinning Man, will make its Australian Premiere at the Alex Theatre St Kilda in April 2024.

Ashley Taylor Tickell and Salty Theatre (Stranger Sings! The Parody Musical, Voldemort and the Teenage Hogwarts) and Aleksandar Vass OAM and Vass Productions (Fiddler on the Roof starring Topol, Hand to God Australian Premiere, Pixel) are thrilled to be bringing this magical and macabre musical to Australian audiences for the first time ever.

Based on the novel The Man Who Laughs written by Victor Hugo (Les Miserables), this award-winning musical is a fairy-tale love story streaked with pitch-black humor, lashings of Gothic horror and swashbuckling adventure. This "gothic, dark world of magic and mayhem" (WhatsOnStage) is brought to life by Carl Grose (Robin Hood), with an "outstanding score" (The Sunday Times) by Tim Phillips (Game of Thrones), Marc Teitler (The Magician's Elephant) and Tom Morris (War Horse).

Join the ticket waitlist at thegrinningman.au and be the first to access the early bird special when they're released.

Producer Ashley Taylor Tickell shares, "The Grinning Man is a mesmerising musical that touches both the darkness and light in us all. It whispers to that grim but human curiosity for the grotesque and at the same time captures our hearts with its beautifully romanticised and heart wrenching love story. The music conjures the spirit of such renowned and beloved musicals like Les Miserables and Threepenny Opera and the twisted and haunting sounds of a grisly old carnival. Ultimately, The Grinning Man reminds us that no matter our status or circumstances, we all seek connection and love and have a deep desire to be 'seen' for who we truly are. Rarely does one musical make you laugh out loud, gasp in horror and cry in both joy and sorrow. But this one? This one does. And Alek and I are beyond excited for Australian audiences to experience this magical show."

With over 70 productions across musical theatre, dance, plays and film, Producer Aleksandar Vass OAM comes to The Grinning Man with a wealth of experience and excitement as the producing team brings a brand new and darkly magical piece of theatre to the country's musical stages.

The creative team behind The Grinning Man will be announced soon, with some of Australia's best and brightest talent coming on board to bring the dark, mysterious carny world to life.

Casting for the musical will commence in October. The producers are committed to identity-conscious casting and to the greater representation of Australia's present-day population in live performance. Applicants interested in being considered for The Grinning Man can learn more at Click Here.