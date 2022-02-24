MASTRESS OF CEREMONIES Comes to MICF, 4-10 April 2022

Have you ever wondered what would happen if Fleabag and the cast of Four Weddings and Funeral had a love child? That child would be Michelle. Equal parts optimism, cynicism and foot in mouth disease.

And have you ever wondered what would happen if someone equal parts optimism, cynicism and foot in mouth disease was forced to MC their ex-boyfriends wedding?

Then Mastress of Ceremonies is the show for you!

Join Michelle as she attempts, rather unsuccessfully, to hold herself and this wedding together. An intimate one-woman show where you will be dazzled with an evening of all your favourite wedding clichés, bad frocks, raunchy grandmas and more than likely a bit of Nutbush.

The perfect night out for a group of girlfriends, smug couples or men looking for a room filled with a lot of women who have impeccable taste in comedy shows. Get the gang together to reminisce about all the terrible weddings you've been at, the speeches that made fifty shades of grey seem tame, and the bridesmaid dresses that were purposely chosen to make sure you looked like human fairy floss.

Playing seven shows only from 4-10 April 2022 as part of Melbourne International Comedy Festival, join writer and performer Heather Valentine in this sinking ship of a wedding. It's not going to go well, but by god will it be fun on the way down.

Fresh from a sellout season of The Business of God at La Mama, Heather is a Melbourne based actress, writer and has starred in international award winning short films, plays in English and in French (show off) and is mostly occupied with whether or not her cat loves her. Carl Whiteside is a theatre director with over 20 years experience of directing musicals, plays, cabaret and new writing in Australia and the UK (show off). Carl has directed shows for festivals and independent productions including Sydney Fringe, Adelaide Fringe, Melbourne International Comedy Festival.

Put on your cocktail best and come on down or risk missing out on the wedding of the century.

The Motley Bauhaus, 118 Elgin St, Carlton VIC 3053 Date: Monday 4 April - Sunday 10 April 2022. Bookings and more information: https://www.comedyfestival.com.au/2022/shows/mastress-of-ceremonies.