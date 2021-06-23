MAGIC MIKE LIVE To Open In Melbourne From 29 June

The Melbourne season of Magic Mike Live will commence from Tuesday 29 June.

The team behind Magic Mike Live thank everyone for their continued support and understanding of this production and the wider arts community in these challenging times. We can't wait to safely welcome you to The Arcadia - it's time to have some fun, Melbourne!

Conceived and directed by Channing Tatum, Magic Mike Live is an unforgettably fun night of sizzling, 360-degree entertainment based on the hit movies. It's hot, hilarious and the great time we have been waiting for.

Creator and Director Channing Tatum said "The morning after we opened our first production in Vegas, we all talked about the crazy idea of someday putting Magic Mike Live in a tent and traveling around Australia. The fact that it's actually happening now is mind-blowing to me. The tent and this new version of the show is more than I ever imagined it could be and I can't wait for our fans to see what we've created especially for them."

Magic Mike Live is housed in world's largest Spiegeltent, The Arcadia, that has been specifically designed and built for Australian audiences. This beautiful two storey Spiegeltent features a glass lobby, custom bars, indoor/outdoor lounge area and has been configured to ensure the comfort and safety of all patrons.

This first-class experience features some of the world's sexiest, most talented guys performing heart-racing dance routines in front of, above and all around the audience. Equal parts empowering and exhilarating, the 90-minute show is punctuated by unexpected, temperature-raising acts from a thrilling range of acrobatic and musical talent.

Learn more at www.magicmikelive.com.au.