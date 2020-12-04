Live Performances Return To Melbourne Recital Centre

After a long period of silence, live music performances return to Melbourne Recital Centre in February 2021. The February, March 2021 season celebrates some of the best talent from around Australia, providing artists and audiences the opportunity to experience the thrill of music in the best place to hear.

Melbourne Recital Centre's Director of Programming Marshall McGuire is thrilled to see audiences return to the Centre.

'Much has changed around us, one thing remains constant - the power of music to move and delight, and we look forward to playing our part in bringing you together with the music and musicians you love.'

The February, March season includes many Recital Centre favourites as well as artists and ensembles making their Centre debut. The eclectic program, which has expanded over the past 11 years, continues to deliver a broad genre of music styles. Expect to hear jazz artists, world music, classical repertoire, solo recitals, hip-hop and contemporary music to mention just a few.

Season highlights are many with music for everyone. Start 2021 on the right foot and ring in the Chinese New Year with an evening of musical fireworks inspired by the magic of 1930s Shanghai with Sophie Koh and the Shanghai Mimi Band (12 February). The Centre and Melbourne Music Week present Arnhem Land's rising hip-hop star Baker Boy (19 February) performing his unmissable hi-velocity show rapping bilingually in both English and Yolngu Matha. Pianists Paul Grabowsky, Tony Gould and saxophonist Robert Burke (6 March) are celebrated jazz artists and a performance together is a rare event and not to be missed. The talented Firebird Trio (9 March) first performed at the Centre in 2012 and returns to bring a slice of Paris to Melbourne with a concert of joyous French chamber music.

Local artists and ensembles returning to the Centre include the popular Stiletto Sisters (18 March) with their seductive blend of Hungarian folk, tango and love songs from around the world, pianist Kristian Chong and his friends from the Melbourne Symphony Orchestra performing Dvořák's Piano Quintet No.2 in A (30 March), and the enchanting vocalist Jackie Bornstein (5 March) whose performance champions the music and stories of great female jazz composers.

Whilst we prepare for 2021, health and safety remain our top priority. The Centre's program will be released throughout the year in the most responsible way for everyone involved and visitors will notice a number of differences to their concert-going experience. We hope to welcome as many people as possible to the Centre but will be operating at much smaller than usual capacities and encourage everyone to book early to avoid disappointment.

'We know how important it is to be in the room with your favourite performers, hearing and feeling the music in the same space. We look forward to seeing you again in 2021.'

Marshall McGuire, Director of Programming

