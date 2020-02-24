Lindsey Stirling Brings New Tour To Australia

She's back! After three years, electronic violinist, dancer, and composer, Lindsey Stirling, will make her big return to Australia for four very special shows in support of her latest fifth studio album, Artemis. The highly anticipated The Artemis Tour will make stops at:



Wednesday 13 May Brisbane The Fortitude Music Hall

Friday 15 May Sydney State Theatre

Saturday 16 May Melbourne Plenary

Monday 18 May Perth Astor Theatre





Tickets go on sale Friday 28 February, 10am local time at www.tegdainty.com. VIP Meet & Greet packages will be available at www.lindseystirling.com

Lindsey Stirling remains fearless enough to always dream big. In the over five years since the release of her 2012 self-titled debut, the electronic music impresario, violinist, dancer, and artist quietly and humbly became one of the 21st century's most innovative stars by clinging to her groundbreaking vision of cinematic violin-driven electronic music. After bowing at #2 on the Billboard Top 200 and #1 on the Dance/Electronic Album Chart, holding #1 on the Classical Album Chart for 21 consecutive weeks, and receiving a Billboard Music Awardfor "Top Dance/Electronic Album," her sophomore opus Shatter Me would not only garner an RIAA Gold certification, but it would rank as the #2 Dance/Electronic Album and #1 Classical Album on Billboard's 2015 Year-End charts.



Attracting over 11 million subscribers and 2 billion-plus views on YouTube, in 2015 Forbes placed Lindsey at #4 on its yearly YouTube artists list, making her the highest-ranked female. Her headline tours would play to a cumulative audience of over 500,000 people worldwide, and her literary debut The Only Pirate at the Party-co-written with her sister Brook S. Passey-became a New York Times Bestseller. Lindsey's third-studio album Brave Enough, debuted at #5 on Billboard's Top 200 Album Chart, went on to score the #1 spot on Billboard's year-end Top Dance/Electronic Album list and earned Stirling a 2017 Billboard Music Award for "Top Dance/Electronic Album".



In 2017, Lindsey released her first ever holiday album titled Warmer in the Winter. Featuring classic and original songs, the album went on to become the #1 new Christmas album of 2017, ahead of pop music heavyweights such as Gwen Stefani and Sia. It was also the best-selling new holiday album and the best performing holiday album on Pandora with over 40 million spins. She was also the runner-up on Season 25 of ABC's hit show "Dancing with the Stars" with her partner Mark Ballas. A motivational speaker in her spare time, Stirling uses her own story to show teenagers that you've got to have confidence in the very thing that makes you unique - then wait for the world to catch up.



Of her upcoming Australian tour, Lindsey says: "It's been too long since I've been to Australia. You guys have been on my mind and in my prayers so much for the past few months and I am now so excited to bring my Artemis tour to you. I hope you will feel my love from the stage because I've always felt so much love from you." Tickets go on sale Friday 28 February, 10am local time at www.tegdainty.com. VIP Meet & Greet packages will be available at www.lindseystirling.com.





