LATE, LATE AT NIGHT Brings Rick Springfield's Autobiography to the Stage

Late, Late At Night is going on at Memo Music Hall in St.Kilda on Saturday June 4th.

Written by award-winning Australian playwright, Kieran Carroll, Late, Late At Night is a new stage adaptation of Rick Springfield's compelling and searing memoir, the New York Times best-seller, Late, Late at Night (Simon and Schuster, 2010).

Self-penned, the memoir is written (except for the opening chapter) in chronological form from the 1950s through to 2010. The work traces Springfield's Australian and British childhood, his early music days in Australia, his rollercoaster ride in 1970s America and the huge pop and acting successes of the 1980s. This is followed by his fall from public view, his mental health demise, and finally, the resurrection of Rick Springfield as an artist in the 21st century.

The aim of this biographical and musical stage adaptation - much like the result of the memoir - is to go far beyond Rick's popular pop image or what he is best remembered for on the 1980s pop charts. This stage adaptation captures the heart and essence of Springfield's major concerns and musings: depression, God, no God, his parents, self-motivation, a long sustaining career, love versus sex, music versus acting, his wife and sons, the way America shaped him and what he left behind in Australia as he built his career to lead the seemingly glamorous and not-so-glamorous expatriate life.

This play adaptation is written as a two act, one-man work. Springfield moves between the text and the songs throughout.

Late, Late At Night is a tumultuous and exhilarating journey of an Australian-American songwriter whose 17 top 40 hits in America with sales of 25 million albums worldwide make him one of Australia's most successful musical exports of all time.

It is the epic journey of a suburban boy whose journey to fame and fortune came with enormous personal costs.