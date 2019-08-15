LAKE DISAPPOINTMENT Comes to Melbourne Fringe

Gavin Roach presents the Victorian Premiere of Lake Disappointment.

"Kane and I were both rising stars. I was rising to the top of the hand-modelling world and Kane was doing his plays. Kane got his first action film and I became his double. We clicked. Everyone said so."

What if that was your life: to look like someone else, move like them, leave everything that makes you "you" behind?



Kane is one of the world's biggest movie stars, and his body double is every bit as important: sharing more than just looks with his famous counterpart. But just how intertwined are their lives?

Written by two Australian theatre powerhouses, Lachlan Philpott and Luke Mullins, Lake Disappointment is an insight into Narcissus, a world of mirrors and mannerisms that challenges our concepts of identity, ego and art.

Dates & Time: Thursday 12th - Saturday 21st September, 9:30pm

Location: The Stables, Meat Market - 5 Blackwood Street, North Melbourne 3051

Tickets: Full: $20, $15 Group (4+)+ transaction fee

Booking info: https://melbournefringe.com.au/





Related Articles Shows View More Australia - Melbourne Stories

More Hot Stories For You