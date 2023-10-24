LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR & GRILL Comes to Arts Centre Melbourne

Broadway hit Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Grill, a musical play about the life of jazz great Billie Holiday, opens tonight Tuesday 24 October, at Arts Centre Melbourne’s Fairfax Studio, starring AACTA Award-winner Zahra Newman.

Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Grill follows Newman (The Book of Mormon, Wentworth, Neighbours) becoming the musical legend behind famous hits Strange Fruit, God Bless the Child and What A Little Moonlight Can Do in Lanie Robertson’s Tony Award-winning musical play, directed by State Theatre Company South Australia’s Artistic Director Mitchell Butel.

Set late one night at Emerson’s Bar & Grill in Philadelphia, the show is loosely inspired by one of Holiday’s last public performances at the real Emerson’s four months before her death in 1959. Threading anecdotes of professional highs and personal lows in with 14 of her greatest hits, the extraordinary woman famously nicknamed ‘Lady Day’ tells comic and poignant stories of her youth, her heroes - including her beloved mother - and of loss, addiction and love.

“Some performers capture a generation and leave a rich legacy for generations to come: Billie Holiday is one of those performers” said Melbourne Theatre Company’s Artistic Director Anne-Louise Sarks.

“In this tour de force performance, Zahra Newman as Billie Holiday, sings some of her greatest hits and shares the tragic story behind Holiday’s defiant and extraordinary public life.”

Receiving rave reviews and playing to packed houses, the State Theatre Company South Australia, Belvoir St Theatre and Melbourne Theatre Company co-produced cabaret-seated production also features a jazz trio with renowned bassist Victor Rounds, Calvin Welch (ABC’s The Nanas and The Poppas) and legendary pianist Kym Purling, the show’s musical director, as Jimmy Powers.

Alternate performances of Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Grill will be performed by Sydney Theatre Award winner Elenoa Rokobaro (Caroline, or Change).

The creative team includes Set and Costume Designer Ailsa Paterson, Lighting Designer Govin Ruben and Sound Design by Andrew Howard, with original musical arrangements by Danny Holgate.

Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar & Grill is now playing at Fairfax Studio, Arts Centre Melbourne, until 2 December.