DISNEY'S THE LION KING Will Return To Melbourne

NEW! Australia Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Australia & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

One of the world's most beloved stage productions is set to arrive in Melbourne, as Disney's THE LION KING brings its internationally acclaimed production to audiences with performances from Thursday 25 March 2027.

Returning to Melbourne for the first time since 2015, the six-time Tony Award-winning musical will once again immerse audiences in its extraordinary blend of storytelling, breathtaking visuals and iconic music when the curtain comes up at the Regent Theatre.

Tickets for the Melbourne Season of THE LION KING go on sale from 9am on Thursday 15 October 2026. A waitlist to be one of the first in line for tickets is now open via thelionkingmusical.com.au.

THE LION KING is brought to life by an extraordinary company of performers from Australia, New Zealand and around the world. Now embarking on its third Australian tour, the landmark production has been experienced by more than 127 million people globally, a testament to the enduring power of its groundbreaking theatrical artistry.

Currently playing to sold-out houses in Sydney, the production has become the fastest-selling show in the history of the Capitol Theatre and recently recorded the highest-selling musical presale in Queensland Performing Arts Centre (QPAC) history. Critics have also been unanimous in their praise:

Buyi Zama leads the cast as Rafiki. She plays this iconic role for a third time here, having also held the role in the 2003 and 2013 tours. Zama is joined on stage by Nick Afoa as Mufasa, another alumni member of THE LION KING global family after making his theatre debut twelve years ago as Simba.

Completing the principal cast is Daniel Frederiksen as Scar, Benn Welford as Zazu, Aphiwe Nyezi as Simba, Emily Nkomo as Nala, Jamie McGregor as Timon, Rutene Spooner as Pumbaa, Ezra Williams as Shenzi, Winston Hillyer as Banzai and Mat Verevis as Ed.

A group of talented and diverse performers make up the ensemble, including: Shugri Abdi, Mario Acosta-Cevallos, Claire Abaijah-Griffin, Tara Bajan, Evangeline Batucan, Sophie Dadge, Ed Deganos, Leorate Dibatana, Junior Dilape, Matt Domingo, Joe Gaudion, Mukelisiwe Goba, Chaska Halliday, Jayme-Lee Hanekom, Annie-Lenore Hanman, Hamish Johnston, Khaya Mniki, Iteboge Modipane, Kearabetswe Mogotsi, Steven Mokone, Lwazi Mzimase, Buhle Nkomo, Rania Potaka-Osborne, Jack Rowan, , Laila Salloum, Asmara Soekotjo, Chemon Theys, Clifford Tlomatsana, Dean Vince, Tarisai Vushe, Brendan Xavier, Asemahle Xenti and Angel Zuma.

THE LION KING is the ninth Disney Theatrical Group production to tour the country over the past three decades, following acclaimed national tours of Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin, Mary Poppins and Frozen. Now in its fourth decade as a theatrical producer, Disney Theatrical is led by Managing Director Andrew Flatt and Executive Producer Anne Quart.

Tickets for Disney’s THE LION KING Melbourne Season will go on sale Thursday 15 October 2026 via thelionkingmusical.com.au.

ABOUT THE LION KING

Approaching 30 landmark years on Broadway, The Lion King continues ascendant as one of the most popular stage musicals of all time. Since its premiere on November 13, 1997, 30 global productions have been seen by over 127 million people. Produced by Disney Theatrical Group, under the direction of Andrew Flatt and Anne Quart, The Lion King has made theatrical history with two productions worldwide running 20 or more years and three others running 25 or more years.

Performed over its lifetime in nine different languages (English, Japanese, German, Korean, French, Dutch, Spanish, Mandarin and Portuguese), there are currently eight productions of The Lion King around the world: Broadway, London, Paris, Hamburg, Madrid, Tokyo, Mexico City and on tour across North America. The Lion King has played over 100 cities in 24 countries on every continent except Antarctica; its worldwide gross exceeds that of any film, Broadway show or other entertainment title in box office history.

The Lion King won six 1998 Tony Awards®: Best Musical, Best Scenic Design (Richard Hudson), Best Costume Design (Julie Taymor), Best Lighting Design (Donald Holder), Best Choreography (Garth Fagan) and Best Direction of a Musical (Julie Taymor). The Lion King has also earned more than 70 major arts awards including the 1998 NY Drama Critics Circle Award for Best Musical, the 1999 Grammy® for Best Musical Show Album, the 1999 Evening Standard Award for Theatrical Event of the Year and the 1999 Laurence Olivier Awards for Best Choreography and Best Costume Design.

Julie Taymor, who conceived and directed the production and is its Costume Designer and mask co-designer, was the first woman to win a Tony Award for Best Direction of a Musical. She remains actively involved in the show, launching new productions and maintaining the flagship Broadway production.

The Broadway score features Elton John and Tim Rice’s songs from The Lion King animated film along with three new songs by John and Rice; additional musical material by South African Lebo M, Mark Mancina, Jay Rifkin, Julie Taymor and Hans Zimmer; and music from "Rhythm of the Pride Lands," an album inspired by the original music in the film, written by Lebo M, Mark Mancina and Hans Zimmer. The resulting sound of The Lion King is a fusion of Western popular music and the distinctive sounds and rhythms of Africa, ranging from the Academy Award®-winning song “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” to Lebo M’s rich choral numbers.

Elton John, Lebo M and Hans Zimmer all collaborated on the 2019 version of the film, executive produced by Julie Taymor and Thomas Schumacher, which has gone onto extraordinary worldwide success.

The book has been adapted by Roger Allers, who co-directed the animated The Lion King feature, and Irene Mecchi, who co-wrote the film’s screenplay. The stage production was originally produced by Peter Schneider and Thomas Schumacher. Other members of the creative team





Need more Australia - Melbourne Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming