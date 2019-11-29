Kate Tempest Will Perform At QPAC

Award-winning performance poet, rapper, actor, novelist and playwright Kate Tempest will bring her potent spoken word to Queensland Performing Arts Centre's (QPAC) Concert Hall on 19 February 2020.

In a blend of hip-hop, poetry, and rhymes intertwined with post-dubstep electronic beats, Tempest is "a poet for people who don't read poetry, a rapper for people who don't listen to hip-hop" (The Guardian), and gives voice to the concerns of a generation: poverty, passion, alienation, gentrification, climate change, class, intolerance, acceptance, loss, and love.



With a stripped back accompaniment, the people's poet will perform works from her acclaimed fourth album, The Book of Traps and Lessons, along with excerpts, poetry and commentary from her 2017 debut novel and Sunday Times bestseller The Bricks that Built the Houses and beyond.

Since her emergence in 2011, Tempest has redefined what it means to be a wordsmith in the Modern Age.

Dubbed a Next Generation Poet by the Poetry Book Society - a once-a-decade accolade - the South Londoner cites influences from Wu-Tang Clan to Samuel Beckett and Tracey Emin, and has gained global recognition for her thought-provoking, fight-filled and honest take on the world.

Tempest earned a Ted Hughes Award in 2013 for her poetry collection Brand New Ancients, snagged two Mercury Prize nominations for her albums Everybody Down (2015) and Let Them Eat Chaos (2017), and was nominated as Best Female Solo Performer at the 2018 BRIT Awards.

The award-winning wordsmith returns to the country following a debut Australian tour in 2016, when a performance of her poem Progress on ABC's Q&A stole the show and propelled her into the Australian spotlight. She will grace QPAC's Concert Hall stage following the likes of Nils Frahm, Sharon Van Etten and The Shins.

Tickets are on sale via qpac.com.au or 136 246.





