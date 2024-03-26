KABOOM! Explosive Science Show Comes to 2024 Melbourne International Comedy Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The maddest of mad scientists, Magnus Danger Magnus, heads to the Melbourne Comedy Festival for the very first time in 2024; with a brand new, all ages electromagnetic extravaganza in KABOOM!

Perth-based explosion enthusiast Magnus Danger Magnus, the three time winner of the FRINGEWORLD WA Children's Event Awards, will be headed to Melbourne these school holidays! He's exploded his way across the country, lighting fires on stage and setting kids' curiosity ablaze; now he's built a fascinating new set of gizmos and gadgets guaranteed to electrify!

Utililsing a fascinating array of scientific gadgets, join this Perth fan-favourite and multi award-winning entertainer for this incredible conglomeration of explosions, experiments, hilarity and audience participation in a 60 minute science spectacular!

Magnus is a Perth local with a family and an insatiable passion for science that he loves passing onto younger generations! He is a popular face in the Perth Fringe scene having been apart of the festival for the past many years, and is also a performer in other two Showmen Productions shows : The Greatest Magic Show and CIRCUS.

KABOOM! is the product of eighteen months of research, development and bespoke prop and gadget construction. The advice, expertise and assistance of eleven of Western Australia's most talented engineers, scientists and educators have gone into making the show one of the most eye-popping celebrations of family-friendly scientific weirdness ever presented to Perth audiences.