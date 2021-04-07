Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Joseph Green Brings WHAT ARE THE CHANCES? to Melbourne Comedy Festival

Joseph Green has performed stand-up across Australia, London and New York and has appeared in four Melbourne International Comedy Festivals.

Apr. 7, 2021  
What are the chances? is a stand-up comedy show with great jokes and unique stories about finding yourself in the world; working as a special guest cricket commentator in India, a pivotal role in an FBI investigation and an unexpected encounter with a Japanese woman named Motoko.

Joseph Green has performed stand-up across Australia, London and New York and has appeared in four Melbourne International Comedy Festivals. He has performed in Sydney Comedy Festival's Showcase at The Comedy Store in 2019, as well as Nova 100s Hits and Giggles Gala in 2017. He previously studied a Bachelor of Arts/Law at Monash University before teaching Kundalini Yoga.

In the past two years he has acted alongside Charlie Hunnam (The Gentlemen, Sons of Anarchy) in Apple TV's Shantaram directed by Justin Kurzel, filmed on location in India (release date TBC) and is appearing as a season regular in the second season of ABC's Superwog coming out in June 2021.

6 April - 18 April 2021. All shows at 9pm (except 8pm Saturday, 6:30pm Monday). Tickets available at https://www.comedyfestival.com.au/2021/shows/what-are-the-chances#.


