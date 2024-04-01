Joana Joy: STANDING STILL is Now Playing at MICF

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



After selling out across New Zealand, Joana Joy: STANDING STILL will make its MICF24 debut at Tasma Terrace. In a desperate move to “do” less and “be” more, seasoned comic, ex-professional dancer, and cabaret dynamo Joana Joy (Banana Jolie), performs witty, vibrant, chortle-inducing comedy EXCEPT when the audience presses play on a song - to which she must dance. And dance she shall.

Ironic winner of “Australia’s Funniest State/Territory” (Adelaide Fringe 2023), this Kiwi sweetheart draws upon her experiences as a psychology and philosophy graduate. “The seamless blend of personal and social diagnosis rings sensible and true”- The Clothesline (Adl). Material ranges from bits about being a mature-age student, stress, dust, habits, meditation, rest, tidying up, therapy and sibling dynamics. Relevant content from the creator of Confessions of an Aerobics Instructor, which sold out The Butterfly Club (Melbourne), Tandanya (Adelaide), Woodford Folk Festival (QLD) and Te Auaha (NZ).

Having earned her stripes in Melbourne, performed at arts and music festivals across the Antipodes, (Splore, NZ Fringe, Adelaide Fringe, Melbourne Fringe, Splendour in the Grass Festival, Woodford Folk Festival, Falls Festival, ACC ads, Australia’s Got Talent Finalist), done stand-up comedy in NZ’s largest cities and smallest towns, Joana Joy has featured alongside kiwi legends Ben Hurley, Cori Gonzalez, Joe Daymond, Tim Batt, Angela Dravid to name a few. Will standing still prove to be quite the challenge for this comedic star on the rise?

Performances run 27 March - 7 April.