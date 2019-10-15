Jason Alexander Will Embark On The Master Of His Domain Tour

After selling out his last Australian tour, Jason Alexander is returning Down Under in February 2020 and he's ready to reveal everything you have wanted to know about the hit series Seinfeld.....serenity now!!

Jason Alexander - The Master of His Domain is an evening of comedy, music and conversation with the award winning star of stage and screen where you, the audience get to determine what you want to know the most. Alexander will present a variety of topics for the audience to pick and choose from, culminating in behind the scenes story of his life and his brilliant career. Ask him anything!

In addition to his hit role on Seinfeld, he has appeared in five Broadway shows, has been nominated for six consecutive Primetime Emmy Awards, three Golden Globe Awards and appeared in hit films like Pretty Woman and Shallow Hal. He's an actor, director, producer, writer, kids book author, award winning magician, semi-pro poker player and social/political activist. You'll feel more inadequate than George Costanza once you've heard all the amazing things Jason Alexander has managed to achieve in his career.

So don't be a Costanza and get your tickets for this once in a lifetime event - it's gonna be a Festivus for the rest of us!!

MELBOURNE

Venue: Palms at Crown, Crown Melbourne, 8 Whiteman St, Southbank

Dates: Wednesday 12 - Saturday 15 February 2020

Performance times: 7:30pm

Prices: A Reserve: $119 | B Reserve: $109

Bookings: ticketmaster.com.au

ADELAIDE

Venue: Festival Theatre, King William Street, Adelaide

Date: Sunday 16 February 2020

Performance time: 7:30pm

Prices: A-Reserve: $119 | B-Reserve: $109 & B-Res Concession: $99

Bookings: bass.net.au

PERTH

Venue: Crown Theatre, Crown Perth, Great Eastern Hwy, Burswood

Date: Tuesday 18 February 2020

Performance time: 7:30pm

Prices: A-Reserve: $119 | B-Reserve: $109 & B-Res Concession: $99

Bookings: ticketmaster.com.au

CANBERRA

Venue: Canberra Theatre, Civic Square, London Circuit, Canberra

Date: Thursday 20 February 2020

Performance time: 7:30pm

Prices: A-Reserve: $119 | B-Reserve: $109 & B-Res Concession: $99

Bookings: canberratheatrecentre.com.au

BRISBANE

Venue: QPAC Concert Hall, Cnr Grey & Melbourne Sts, South Brisbane

Date: Friday 21 February 2020

Performance time: 7:30pm

Prices: A-Reserve: $119 | B-Reserve $109 & B-Res Concession: $99

Bookings: qpac.com.au

SYDNEY

Venue: State Theatre, 49 Market Street, Sydney

Date: Saturday 22 February 2020

Performance time: 7:30pm

Prices: A Reserve/Stalls: $119 | B Reserve/Mezzanine: $109 | C Reserve/Dress Circle: $99

Bookings: www.ticketmaster.com.au





