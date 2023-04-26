Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

JENS RADDA: SKANK SINATRA Comes to the Butterfly Club

Performances are Mon 29 May - Sat 3 May, 7pm.

Apr. 26, 2023  

Having recently returned from award winning performances at Adelaide Fringe Festival and in Queensland, Jens Radda will be performing a new original show Jens Radda: Skank Sinatra at The Butterfly Club from 29 May - 3 June, 2023 at 7pm. The solo comedy cabaret show features live singing and piano by drag cabaret artist Jens Radda who delivers knock-out jokes and dazzling vocals.

"I grew up hearing the songs of Sinatra playing around the house and naturally I started singing them at gigs and performances" explains Jens Radda. "I was drawn to doing a show with that music but I wanted to put a spin on it - a queer, funny, witty and political spin. I've made this show something really hilarious and clever while also delivering a musically imaginative performance."

Jens is a South African born, Danish raised drag performer and cabaret artist. He has recently worked with cabaret company Finucane & Smith as well as in theatre and television. Having played a role in ABC TV's 'All My Friends Are Racist' and then spending three months learning from French clown master Philippe Gaulier in Paris, he is looking forward to arriving back in Melbourne to present his solo show Skank Sinatra at The Butterfly Club.

"The show is packed with glamour, wit, comedy, music and great drag" adds Jens Radda. "Whether you love the songs of Sinatra or simply enjoy a night of cabaret then you will love Skank Sinatra."

Writer/performer Jens Radda / Director Olivia Charalambous

Dates Mon 29 May - Sat 3 May, 7pm

Venue The Butterfly Club, 5 Carson Pl (off Lt Collins), Melbourne

Tickets $30-37 https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2239060®id=31&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fthebutterflyclub.com%2Fshow%2Fskank-sinatra?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1




